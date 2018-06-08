Woman shot in the face on Light Street in downtown Baltimore early Friday morning

A woman was shot in the face on Light Street in downtown Baltimore early Friday morning, police said.

Officers responded just after 6 a.m. to the unit block of Light Street. Police said a woman had been approached by a person who shot her in the face, then ran away.

The woman was taken to an area hospital and is in stable condition, police said.

The shooting took place just outside the 10 Light Street apartment building and the Under Armour gym at the corner of Redwood Street.

Part of the block was cordoned off with police tape Friday morning, and there were blood stains and teeth on the street and sidewalk outside.

