Two killed, two wounded in overnight shootings, including homicide near Inner Harbor

Two men were killed — including one in downtown Baltimore — and two others were injured in shootings overnight, city police said.

A man was shot to death about 4:30 a.m. at Calvert and Lombard streets downtown near the Inner Harbor, police said. The victim, whose name police did not release, was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead, police said. The intersection, one of the busiest in the downtown area, was closed briefly early Monday morning but reopened by the morning rush hour.

A 38-year-old man was killed and another man was critically injured in a double shooting in the Mount Clare neighborhood of South Baltimore late Sunday, police said. The shooting happened about 11:40 p.m. in the 300 block of South Calhoun Street, police said. The first victim was pronounced dead at the scene, and the second was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Ninety-nine people have been killed in Baltimore so far this year, compared to 74 homicides at the same point last year.

About an hour earlier, another shooting victim arrived at a hospital in the Eastern District with a gunshot wound to the buttocks, police said. The man would not cooperate with detectives, and it is unclear when or where that shooting took place.

No additional information, such as suspect descriptions or possible motives, was released in any of the shootings.

Anyone with information in any of the above shootings may call Metro Crime Stoppers tip line: 1-866-7LOCKUP. Homicide detectives may be reached at 410-396-2100. Tipsters may also text information and video to 443-902-4824.

