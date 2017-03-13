Downtown attack caught on video one of three that led to teens' arrests, records show

The unprovoked attack of a man walking on a sidewalk in downtown Baltimore last week — video of which went viral online — was one of three such incidents that led to the arrests of nine young people that day, according to court records.

Baltimore Police last week announced charges in the filmed incident against eight juveniles aged 12 to 16 and an 18-year-old man named Darell Smith. In fact, just three boys were charged in that attack, police acknowledged Monday.

However, those same three boys and two other boys were charged in a second attack, police said, and those five boys, three girls and Smith were all charged in a third violent attack.

In court records filed in the case against Smith, police recounted responding to the initial call for "a large group of juveniles running around in the streets," and then to several subsequent calls about additional attacks as the teens allegedly moved through the downtown area.

Smith, of the 1700 block of E. Belvedere Avenue, is charged with robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, second-degree assault, theft and possession of brass knuckles with the intent to cause injury in the third incident. He could not be reached for comment and did not have an attorney listed in online court records Monday.

The eight juvenile suspects were charged with unarmed robbery and second-degree assault, police said. They include a 12-year-old boy, a 13-year-old girl, two 14-year-old boys, a 14-year-old girl, and a 16-year-old boy and girl, all from Baltimore, as well as a 13-year-old Baltimore County boy.

The filmed attack, in the 100 block of E. Baltimore Street near the Charles Center Metro station, left Chris Balanesi, 39, with minor injuries, he said in a Monday interview.

"I got a couple bruises," he said. "They clocked me in the face probably a little more than I would like to admit."

According to the police account in court records, Balanesi went to police headquarters to be interviewed about the assault and was able to track his phone — which had been stolen during the attack — to the area of Fayette Street and Guilford Avenue using an online tracking service.

"At that exact time a call was dispatched for a group of juveniles assaulting someone" in the same area, police wrote.

When police responded there, they located another man in the nearby 300 block of Holliday Street who was "bleeding heavily" with a possible broken nose, police said.

That man told police he was "struck in the face, fell to the ground and then a large group of apparent juveniles attempted to take his phone."

The man got in a patrol vehicle with officers as they "began to follow the group of juveniles."

About an hour after the initial call came in for the attack near Charles Center, police were able to stop a group of five boys and three girls in the 300 block of N. High Street, they wrote.

The man with the bloody nose identified the five boys as his attackers, while Balanesi, whose phone was recovered in the area, identified three of the boys as his attackers, police wrote.

Around the same time, police located a third man who said he had been assaulted in the 200 block of E. Fayette Street. He identified all eight of the juveniles and Smith as his attackers, police wrote.

Smith was released from detention Sunday on a $25,000 unsecured bond, according to online court records, and has a preliminary hearing scheduled for March 30.

T.J. Smith, a police spokesman, said last week police believe the same group of teens may be responsible for other unprovoked attacks, but charges have not been filed.

Balanesi said it was strange to see a video of his attack spreading online, but "immensely satisfying to know that I helped get these kids off these streets, to stop terrorizing people."

He said he is grateful for the police department's swift work making arrests.

"I saw it firsthand, the police work that was being done," he said. "It was interesting and really cool to see."

