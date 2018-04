One man was killed and another was critically wounded in a double shooting Thursday morning in East Baltimore, police said.

Police did not provide information about the victims. The men were shot around 11:30 a.m. in the 1700 block of N. Regester St. of the Broadway East neighborhood, police said.

An officer was close enough to hear the gunshots, and police say they have taken in some people for questioning.

