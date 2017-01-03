1 dead, 1 injured in double shooting as West Baltimore violence continues, police say

West Baltimore — the city's deadliest district of 2016 — saw its third homicide in as many days Tuesday in a bloody start to 2017 after a double shooting near a local high school left one man dead and another man injured, Baltimore Police said.

Police said a preliminary investigation after the two 24-year-old men arrived with gunshot wounds at a local hospital about 11:30 a.m. led detectives to the scene on North Bentalou Street between Baker and Presstman streets, just outside of Carver Vocational Technical High School.

One of the men, shot in the abdomen, later died, police said. He was not immediately identified.

The second man, shot in the upper body, was receiving treatment. Police do not release the names of individuals who suffer non-fatal gunshot injuries.

Under a steady rain Tuesday afternoon, a detective and several uniformed officers scanned a section of North Bentalou Street just north of Presstman Street for evidence, laying soggy pieces of paper next to what appeared to be bullet casings. Nearby, people gathered in the entrance to Carver Vocational, which is on the southeast corner of the intersection in the Coppin Heights neighborhood.

The block is lined on the west side by Senator Troy Brailey Easterwood Park, where swings sat idle in the rain.

Edie House-Foster, a Baltimore City Public Schools spokeswoman, said Acting Schools Police Chief Akil Hamm spoke with city police officials about the incident and was told that there had been a shooting "involving two men in a car across the street from the school."

House-Foster said city police told schools police that "they did not see a need for the school to go on lockdown."

Anyone with information is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7-LOCK-UP. They can also text tips and video to police at 443-903-4824.

The double shooting marks the third homicide in the Western District this year. On Sunday, New Year's Day, two men were killed in two separate shootings in the district, which is only about 3 square miles.

Sheamon Perlie, 20, was found about 3:15 p.m. by officers on patrol who heard gunshots from the 1800 block of W. Fayette Street in the Franklin Square neighborhood.

James Williams, 33, was found inside of a car — also by officers who heard gunshots — about 5:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of North Mount Street, the same block as the Western District Police Station in the Sandtown-Winchester neighborhood.

The Western District has seen huge numbers of homicides in the last two years, which have been the city's deadliest on record.

In 2015, the deadliest year on record, the Western District had 66 homicides out of a total 344 killings citywide. In 2016, the city's second deadliest year, the Western District had 60 homicides out of a citywide total of 318.

