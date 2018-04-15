Baltimore police: 65-year-old woman, 22-year-old man fatally shot Saturday night

A 65-year-old woman and a 22-year-old man were killed and a man was injured in shootings Saturday night, police said.

Southwest District officers were called at 11:27 p.m. to the 3900 block of West Mulberry Street, where they found the woman suffering from gunshot wounds, according to a police statement. They then found the man, who had also been shot multiple times.

Both victims were taken to a local hospital and were pronounced dead, police said.

Around the same time in Southeast Baltimore, officers were dispatched to the 3500 block of Noble Street, where they found a 37-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the arm, according to the police statement. The man was in stable condition at a local hospital as of Sunday morning.

Police say a preliminary investigation found that the victim tried to flee and was shot after an unidentified male approached him to rob him.

Anyone with information on the double killing on Mulberry Street is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP. Anyone with information on the shooting in Southeast Baltimore can call 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers. Tips can also be texted to 443-902-4824.

