Baltimore police say nephew admitted to killing aunt and her boyfriend, led officers to weapon used in crime

A 30-year-old Baltimore man has been charged with killing his aunt and her boyfriend after admitting to the crime and leading police to the weapon, Baltimore Police said Tuesday.

Tavon Brand was being held without bail on two charges of first-degree murder and multiple gun violations in the deaths of both Rona Brand, 54, and Clyde Burrell, 66, who were found shot inside the family’s home in the 1700 block of E. Federal St. about 4 p.m. Monday.

Police said Tavon Brand was living in his aunt’s basement, but that they did not have a motive in the case.

“It’s an unfortunate and tragic event,” said Deputy Commissioner Andre Bonaparte. “Obviously there’s some domestic situation that’s going on there, but at this particular time detectives have not been able to clearly establish what that motive is.”

Brand did not have an attorney listed in online court records on Tuesday, and could not be reached for comment.

Police said Brand admitted to homicide investigators that he had killed his aunt and Burrell, and took police to a location two blocks from the home to show them where he had hidden the gun used in the crime beneath a discarded mattress outside.

Police said Tavon Brand has a long arrest record and is well known to police.

He was found not guilty of armed robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery and being a felon in possession of a firearm, among other charges, in 2015. He was found guilty of drug possession with intent to distribute in April 2014, and received a 12-year sentence with all but one day suspended.

John Cox, Brand’s attorney in both of those cases, declined to comment Tuesday, saying he had not been retained by Brand in his current case.

Brand also has various other convictions dating to his entire adult life, including several for drugs.

