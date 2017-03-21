Group of defense attorneys win access to more than 30 internal affairs complaints against Baltimore officer

A Baltimore judge is allowing attorneys for a group of defendants arrested by a city police officer to view internals affairs files for more than 30 complaints made against him.

The files for Sgt. Joseph Donato include excessive force and false arrest complaints that were sustained by internal affairs investigators, but remain tightly protected under the state's personnel laws.

Prosecutors, who are required to disclose potentially relevant material to defendants, had not disclosed the cases to the defense attorneys and said in court earlier this month that they did not believe the files should be turned over.

In his ruling, Circuit Judge John S. Nugent concluded that the files were "pertinent to the defendants' cases."

The judge's order turns over 33 complaints against Donato that were lodged between 2007 to 2016. The files remain protected under court order, but allow defense attorneys to explore the cases and to argue they should be able to mention them at their clients' trials.

Donato's attorney has denied the accusations against him and said he was never found guilty through the internal disciplinary process of any accusations of excessive force or integrity violations.

Nugent's decision also comes amid claims made by defense attorneys in the wake of the federal racketeering indictment of seven Baltimore Police officers that police and prosecutors have overlooked or sought to suppress information about problem officers. Donato was not among the indicted officers.

"Defense attorneys sought access to all of the internal affairs files of this officer, which have previously been withheld," said public defender Deborah K. Levi, who led the effort to get Donato's file. "It begs the question how many other officers' internal affairs files are out there that we are entitled to and not getting?"

Baltimore police Baltimore Police newsletter, Oct. 2016 5 of 7 Baltimore officers indicted on federal racketeering charges 5 of 7 Baltimore officers indicted on federal racketeering charges (Baltimore Police newsletter, Oct. 2016) (Baltimore Police newsletter, Oct. 2016)

Levi was granted access to Donato's file, encompassing more than 5,000 pages, after citing a 2014 City Paper article as evidence that prosecutors were withholding pertinent information about the officer.

"The court ruled that we were entitled to access to 33 of his internal affairs files that we had never seen before," Levi said. "How does this help transparency and deter bad conduct? We have to find a way to lift the veil of secrecy around these internal affairs files. A fair and just system depends on it."

The Baltimore State's Attorney's Office has maintained that they have improved the process for informing defense attorneys about problems with officers "whenever there was an issue of credibility or integrity as to an officer," Deputy State's Attorney Janice Bledsoe told The Sun recently. Under their view, that does not generally include excessive force cases.

In one case, Donato was one of two officers charged by internal affairs with excessive force and neglect of duty for allegedly sending a young man into a coma after kicking him in the eye and head, dragging him into a bathroom and beating him with their service radios, according to documents from a civil lawsuit against Donato in which the plaintiff was also granted access to his file.

The officers in sworn statements denied beating the victim and said he had fallen down the stairs. Unbeknown to them, according to the plaintiff's summary in court records, the incident was caught on surveillance tape.

In another case, according to documents from the civil lawsuit, internal affairs investigators brought charges against Donato for striking a 24-year-old man with his service radio, causing injuries that required facial sutures. Donato again said the man fell down the stairs, according to court records.

Another sustained charge was an incident in which he allegedly arrested a woman to intimidate her into not making a complaint against him.

Through an attorney, Donato has maintained his innocence in that case and others.

"Sgt. Donato has never been found responsible for any use of excessive force or any charge impugning his integrity," attorney Chaz Ball said earlier this month. "He is a dedicated public servant who has spent his career trying to make this City safer for its law abiding citizens."

When internal affairs investigators decide a complaint is warranted, or sustained, the accused officer can go before a police trial board to contest the result. The final outcomes of the complaints against Donato were not disclosed in the federal court records.

Defense attorneys in criminal cases often request access to an officer's file and can view the contents under a court order requiring them to keep it secret. They can ask judges to allow certain cases to be brought up at trial to attack the officer's credibility.

jfenton@baltsun.com

twitter.com/justin_fenton