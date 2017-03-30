Baltimore Police sergeant files appeal to block internal affairs complaints from emerging in court

A Baltimore police sergeant has filed an appeal to the state's second-highest court after a city judge ruled that internal affairs complaints against him could be used to attack his credibility at the trial of a man he arrested for gun possession.

The Court of Special Appeals on Thursday granted a temporary stay of proceedings in the trial of Deandre Spencer after attorneys for Sgt. Joseph Donato filed an emergency motion on his behalf.

Earlier this week, Circuit Judge Marcus Shar ruled that six complaints filed against Donato could be used by defense attorneys to cross-examine him if he takes the stand.

Donato's attorney wrote that allowing Spencer's case to go forward would cause "irreparable harm to Sgt. Donato's credibility, and his ability to testify in not only this case, but future cases as well."

"If Sgt. Donato was to be impeached by his internal file then the state's case would suffer," attorney Chaz Ball wrote.

In Maryland, police internal affairs complaints and other personnel records are fiercely protected from public disclosure, though prosecutors must disclose any information that could raise questions about their credibility to defense attorneys for people arrested by the officers.

More than 20 defendants pending trial for arrests made by Donato sought and gained access to Donato's personnel file, revealing more than 30 internal affairs complaints filed against him over a 10-year period. Records from a civil case in which some of the same files were turned over shows the cases involved beatings, filing false reports and other allegations.

Shar allowed a rare public hearing where defense attorneys asked to be able to use some of those complaints against Donato if he were called to the stand at Spencer's trial. After reviewing files and listening to testimony from three people who made complaints about Donato, Shar said six cases were fair game for such questioning.

Donato's motion for a stay in Spencer's case argues that "allegations of general neglect or excessive force are not admissible in order to prove untruthfulness or bias," and his attorneys say accusations of filing false statements are normally the only types of complaints relevant to an officer's credibiltiy. Prosecutors have made the same argument to justify not disclosing the contents of Donato's personnel file.

Donato has maintained his innocence in the numerous complaints he faced, and has noted that he was not found guilty through the internal disciplinary process of the Police Department after internal affairs investigated and brought charges.

jfenton@baltsun.com

twitter.com/justin_fenton