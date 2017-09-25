Baltimore dirt bike 'godfather' Wheelie Wayne agrees to community service in 'chop shop' case

A man dubbed as the “godfather of the 12 O’Clock Boys” who police said was maintaining a “chop shop” agreed to serve 48 hours of community service Monday.

Dawayne Davis, known as Wheelie Wayne, who was charged with 15 counts, including theft scheme and removing or obliterating serial numbers on dirt bike engines, agreed to 48 hours of community service and his case was placed on the stet, or inactive, docket.

Davis’ attorney Michael Tomko, said “the resolution of the case ensures that Mr. Davis can give back to the city that he loves,” and declined to comment further.

Davis, 40, who appeared in court in jeans and a green button down shirt, did not speak and kept his arms behind his back.

He declined to comment after the hearing.

A spokeswoman for the state’s attorney’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

As part of the agreement, he also forfeited claims to any of the items police took during a search of his Southwest Baltimore home.

Davis was arrested in February, after a raid last year of his home where police said in charging documents that they found a bike with a stolen engine and a stolen four-wheeler, as well as other engines from bikes that had been reported stolen. Others has obliterated serial numbers, according to the documents.

Davis previously said in an interview with The Baltimore Sun’s Dan Rodricks, that he had a title to all but one of the vehicles, and they were properly registered and stored in compliance with city law.

Dirt-bike riding in Baltimore is illegal. In recent years, police have fought to curb illegal riding on city streets, which they say is dangerous to the riders and others.

Davis is one of the city’s best-known dirt-bike riders and has lobbied for the city to build a dirt-bike part in the city.

