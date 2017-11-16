Baltimore detective shot: police, federal partners launch massive hunt, offer $64K reward for information about gunman

A day after a Baltimore homicide detective was shot in the head, police and their federal partners were engaged in a massive manhunt for the suspect — collectively offering a $64,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

In the notoriously violent section of the Harlem Park neighborhood of West Baltimore where the shooting occurred, an entire city block remained cordoned off Thursday morning as police scoured the area and cadets began canvassing door to door for information.

Officials said they were still engaged in a “tactical” operation in the neighborhood, but would not provide any additional information as to the nature of that operation or whether they believed the suspect could still be in the vicinity.

“We need to make sure that we collect every bit of evidence and make sure that the shooter is nowhere nearby,” Police Commissioner Kevin Davis said Wednesday night outside of the Maryland Shock Trauma Center, where he said the wounded 18-year veteran officer — a husband and father of two — was in “very, very grave condition.”

The officer has not been identified. Shock Trauma officials declined to provide an update on his condition on Thursday morning.

Police spokesman T.J. Smith said police would not be providing official updates in the case until later in the day. “Thanks for your prayers and patience,” he wrote on Twitter.

Mayor Catherine Pugh also said she could not provide any updates about the officer or the police response in the neighborhood on Thursday morning, saying she intended to meet with Davis at Shock Trauma “a little bit later on.”

Davis said late Wednesday that the detective was in the neighborhood doing “follow-up” work for one of his cases when he saw a man engaged in suspicious activity, attempted to speak to him, and was shot.

Davis said the “cold, callous” shooter was still at large Wednesday night, but wouldn’t be for long, making note of the large reward for information.

The reward is comprised of $60,000 from the Baltimore divisions of the FBI, Drug Enforcement Administration and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, while Metro Crime Stoppers has put up $4,000, police said.

“With this community, we’re going to identify him, we’re going to arrest him, and we’re going to ensure justice is done,” Davis said.

Anyone with information may contact Baltimore’s FBI office at 1-800-CALL-FBI, or by contacting Baltimore police detectives at 410-396-2100, or by calling Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7-LOCK-UP. Tips can also be texted to Baltimore police via 443-902-4824.

Gov. Larry Hogan said on Twitter that the “individual responsible for this heinous crime will be found, charged, and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

“Baltimore Police has our full support as they track down this violent criminal and bring him to justice,” he said.

The shooting, in the 900 block of Bennett Place about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, was the second of a law enforcement officer in West Baltimore this month. Sgt. Tony Anthony Mason Jr., 40, a District of Columbia police officer who lived in Baltimore, was shot to death in the 2800 block of Elgin Avenue on Nov. 4. He was off duty at the time.

It also came a week after Mayor Catherine Pugh said violent crime in the city was “out of control,” and Davis blasted prosecutors and judges alike for allowing violent repeat offenders back onto the city’s streets.

There have been 308 homicides in Baltimore in 2017, the third straight year of more than 300 killings.

Wednesday evening, the detective’s family gathered around him at Shock Trauma, officials said.

Dr. Thomas M. Scalea, head of the hospital, whose team Davis said had been working constantly on the detective since he’d arrived hours before, said the detective had a tough battle ahead.

Davis said police remained in Harlem Park trying to find “every bit of evidence” they could to help identify the shooter.

“This is going to be a long night for detectives and investigators,” he said.

Pugh said “enough is enough.”

“Crime has to come to an end in the city,” she said. “This kind of violence cannot be tolerated.”

Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn J. Mosby called the shooting an “act of cowardice.” She said she wanted his family to know it would not go unpunished.

“I want them to rest assured that we will do our part to ensure that the perpetrator of this offense is brought to justice,” she said.

Police union president Gene Ryan and Lisa Robinson of the Vanguard Justice Society both asked for the community’s support for police officers to solve not only the shooting of the detective, but other violent crimes in the city.

“Your help is necessary in the job that we do,” said Robinson, whose organization represents minority and female officers.

A Baltimore homicide detective was shot in the head in the 900 block of Bennett Place in Harlem Park on November 15, 2017. A Baltimore homicide detective was shot in the head in the 900 block of Bennett Place in Harlem Park on November 15, 2017.

After the officer’s shooting Wednesday, police set up a wide perimeter and officers could be seen taking cover around corners. The police helicopter, Foxtrot, swirled low, Police used the helicopter loudspeaker to tell people to go inside their homes.

The location, just northwest of U.S. 40 and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, is a particularly violent one. More than a dozen people have been shot or killed there in recent years.

Two people were shot near the corner, one of them fatally, on July 18, and three people were killed in a single incident last December. After a particularly violent spate in 2013, police barricaded the block and stationed an officer there around the clock.

The area was targeted for increased policing again this summer after the separate killings of two 15-year-old boys in August — including one right at the intersection of Bennett and Fremont.

Jeffrey Quick was shot to death on the corner on Aug. 22. Tyrese Davis was killed down the street earlier in the month.

After those killings, Maj. Sheree Briscoe, the Western District commander, said the area would be targeted with increased policing, but also with other city services — the approach Pugh has touted as a holistic way to address crime.

Baltimore Sun reporters Colin Campbell and Talia Richman contributed to this story.