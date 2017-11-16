Heavy police presence remains at scene where Baltimore detective was shot

Baltimore Police officers searched Ashley Smith’s home on Bennett Place on Thursday morning, checking the windows in the back and her basement, after a city homicide detective was shot in the head nearby the night before.

The officer, identified as Det. Sean Suiter, died Thursday at Maryland Shock Trauma Center, police said.

About 16 hours after Suiter was shot, numerous officers remained on the scene Thursday morning. Yellow police tape stretched blocks around the perimeter, blocking traffic as far as West Franklin Street to the south and Edmondson Avenue to the north. Smith, 22, like other residents in the Harlem Park neighborhood of West Baltimore, said she was unable to leave her home Wednesday night, and was struggling to return Thursday morning after she and her 15-month-old son left to get something to eat.

Police cadets in khaki pants and dark jackets fanned out across the neighborhood, knocking on doors — even of houses that appeared to be vacant — to ask anyone if they knew anything about the shooter. They handed out fliers to the handful of residents who opened the door. One woman responded from the second floor of a row home on Edmondson Avenue to speak to them.

A Baltimore homicide detective is "on full life support" after being shot in the head and transported to Shock Trauma. (Algerina Perna, Baltimore Sun video) A Baltimore homicide detective is "on full life support" after being shot in the head and transported to Shock Trauma. (Algerina Perna, Baltimore Sun video) SEE MORE VIDEOS

Other uniformed officers checked for identification from residents who tried to cross the yellow tape to get to their homes, while a cadre of TV cameras waited behind tape on North Fremont. Some residents expressed frustration about the lingering crime scene, which is usually taken down by the next day for other shootings.

Police and their federal partners were engaged in a manhunt for the suspect Thursday, offering collectively a $69,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. Suiter was an 18-year veteran of the department, and was married with five children.

Smith’s sister, Brittany Smith, 27, questioned why so much attention was given to a police officer who had been shot but not to other shootings. She recalled when 15-year-old Jeffrey Quick was shot nearby in the 500 block of N. Fremont Ave. in August but did not receive the same response.

“This crime scene would’ve been done within 15 minutes,” Brittany Smith said.

Khalil Halsey, 26, lives in East Baltimore, but was staying in a home on Edmondson near the shooting to look after a friend’s kids. He said he was sitting in the living room at the front of the house Wednesday night when he heard sirens and cars rushing past the house. But he said he knew something was different when the sirens kept coming, and then he could hear the police.

“They just kept coming and coming,” Halsey said. “The police were everywhere last night.”

He wondered why so many officers remained at the scene Thursday. “What is it they are trying to find? Maybe they are just trying to make their presence known,” he said.

But Halsey said he felt bad for the officer, that this shooting is just another act of violence for the city that has already seen too much. Baltimore has already surpassed 300 homicides for the third straight year in a row.

“It’s just a shame. This man didn’t wake up yesterday morning thinking this was going to happen to him,” Halsey said. “It’s getting crazy, almost as if death and murder is the norm today.”

Baltimore Sun reporters Justin Fenton, Kevin Rector and Alison Knezevich contributed to this article.

jkanderson@baltsun.com

twitter.com/janders5