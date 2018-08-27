A timeline of the investigation into the death of Baltimore homicide Detective Sean Suiter

The new body cam footage of two Baltimore Police officers discussing running residents’ names, something the ACLU takes big issue with following the fatal shooting of Det. Sean Suiter.

The independent panel appointed to review the death of Det. Sean Suiter has concluded that the officer likely took his own life, according to a source.

