Baltimore Police Chief Darryl De Sousa charged with failing to file taxes

Federal prosecutors say they have charged Baltimore Police Commissioner Darryl De Sousa with three misdemeanor counts of failing to file federal taxes.

De Sousa, 53, willfully failed to file federal returns for tax years 2013, 2014 and 2015 despite having been a salaried employee of the police department in each of those years, federal prosecutors said.

He faces as much as one year in prison and a $25,000 fine for each of the three counts. His initial court appearance has not yet been scheduled.

Neither De Sousa nor T.J. Smith, the department’s chief spokesman, could immediately be reached for comment Thursday.

Deputy Police Commissioner Gary Tuggle said he didn’t have any information about De Sousa being charged. “I know zero about it,” he said.

According to charging documents, De Sousa earned $93,104 in 2013, when he is first accused of failing to file taxes. He earned $101,985 in 2014 and $127,089 in 2015.

De Sousa was elevated to the top position in the department in January, after Mayor Catherine Pugh fired his predecessor, former Commissioner Kevin Davis, citing stubbornly-high levels of violent crime under Davis’ tenure.

A personable commander, De Sousa easily won official confirmation to the commissioner position on a 14-1 vote by the Baltimore City Council — without debate — in late February. He is the first commissioner to come up through the ranks of the department since Frederick H. Bealefeld III, who served from 2007 to 2012. Davis and former commissioner Batts were hired from outside.

During his rise through the department, De Sousa held various leadership roles, mostly in the patrol division. He was made a deputy commander of the Northeast District in 2008, then became the commanding officer of the same district in 2011. In 2012, he was appointed lieutenant colonel overseeing the neighborhood patrol division, then colonel and chief of patrol in 2013.

De Sousa, 53, is a native of New York City but has lived in Baltimore since moving here to attend Morgan State University in 1983. When he was named to the department’s top position in January, De Sousa described himself as “a chess player” who has always been focused on the operational side of policing. “Everybody that knows me knows I’m a chess player, and I don’t like to be outwitted,” De Sousa said.

He earns a salary of about $210,000 a year.

This article will be updated.

