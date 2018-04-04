Panel that will investigate Baltimore Police Det. Suiter's death to be named soon, commissioner said

Baltimore Police Commissioner Darryl De Sousa said Wednesday he is close to signing an agreement with a six-member panel — including two former Baltimore police detectives — to investigate the unsolved death of Det. Sean Suiter.

De Sousa said he has a memorandum of understanding with the former detectives “sitting on my desk right now” to investigate the fatal shooting of Suiter — which is one of the only unsolved killings of a police officer in the Baltimore department’s history.

“What I can say is it’s going to be two former Baltimore City police detectives,” De Sousa told reporters at City Hall on Wednesday, adding that the detectives were “well-respected” in the field. “When I share the names you’ll understand what I’m saying. They’re well-respected.”

The police chief said the two former detectives will be joined by “a few other outside police leaders.”

“I added up the years of the six members on the panel. It was 220 years of law enforcement experience,” he said.

De Sousa said he hoped to finalize the agreement with the investigators “in the next couple of days” and bring in the outside panel next week.

“The mandate is for them to take a look at the case, come up with findings and come up with recommendations,” De Sousa said.

Suiter was shot about 4:30 p.m. Nov. 15 in a vacant lot in the 900 block of Bennett Place in Harlem Park. He died the day before he was to give testimony before a federal grand jury investigating Baltimore’s corrupt Gun Trace Task Force. Suiter was not a target of that investigation, police have said.

His death has been the subject of much debate within the police department, including some who argue the detective killed himself while others maintain it was a homicide. The state Medical Examiner ruled the death a homicide.

