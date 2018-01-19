Darryl DeSousa tapped as 40th Baltimore Police Commissioner

Darryl DeSousa, a 30-year veteran of the Baltimore Police Department, has been tapped by Mayor Catherine E. Pugh to become the agency’s 40th police commissioner, replacing Kevin Davis.

DeSousa, 53, is a native of New York City and has been in Baltimore since moving here to attend Morgan State University. He’s the department’s first home-grown commissioner since Commissioner Frederick H. Bealefeld III, whose two successors came from outside the Baltimore Police Department.

“Baltimore has long been my home and I’ve spent my career on its streets and in its neighborhoods to address problems and bring about solutions that are meaningful for the people we serve,” DeSousa said in a statement released by the mayor’s office. “I am committed to this important work more than ever and look forward to validating the trust of Mayor Pugh, my fellow officers and most importantly, the citizens of Baltimore each and every day.”

Pugh announced Friday morning that she had replaced Commissioner Davis, who was appointed commissioner by previous Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake in 2015.

At the time of his appointment, DeSousa was a deputy commissioner, leading the patrol bureau, the largest division in the police department.

Former Deputy Commissioner Anthony Barksdale praised DeSousa, saying he has worked the streets and was an effective commander. Barksdale recalled that DeSousa once worked undercover assignments in the 1990s.

“You need someone who understands what the cop at the bottom, the patrol officer, the detectives are going through if he’s going to try to reduce this crime,” Barksdale said. “I remember when he was commanding the Northeast District, listening to him on the radio, and thinking to myself, ‘He’s got it.’”

DeSousa spent an extended period away from the department in 2016 when he became a visiting fellow of the International Association of Chiefs of Police.

He has held leadership roles mostly in the patrol division throughout his career. He was made a deputy commander of the Northeast District in 2008, then became the commanding officer of the same district in 2011. In 2012, he was appointed a lieutenant colonel overseeing the neighborhood patrol division, then colonel and chief of patrol in 2013.

His first responsibility after becoming a deputy commissioner in 2015 was to run the administrative bureau, which includes internal affairs and the personnel section.

