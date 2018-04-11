Jury deliberating in gun case of man arrested by Baltimore Police commissioner

A city jury was deliberating charges against a 21-year-old Baltimore man arrested for having a gun by Police Commissioner Darryl De Sousa last fall.

Malik Thompson faces four gun counts stemming from his arrest on Oct. 21, 2017 in the Forest Park area of Northwest Baltimore.

De Sousa testified that he was riding along with patrol officers — he was a deputy commissioner at the time — when they saw a vehicle traveling toward them with a broken headlight. The officers made a U-turn and pulled the vehicle over.

De Sousa said that the driver got out of the car. Thompson then emerged from the passenger side, reached toward his waistband, got back into the car for a moment, then re-emerged and fled on foot, De Sousa said.

”Based on my experience, I believed he could have been in possession of a weapon,” De Sousa testified.

The two officers, who did not have their body cameras activated, gave chase, and De Sousa said he stayed at the car where he opened the glove box and found a weapon. He disabled the weapon and stuck it in his back pocket.

Defense attorney Ilene Frame, an assistant public defender, told jurors in closing arguments that the case involved “some of the most sloppy police work I’ve ever seen,” and criticized De Sousa specifically.

Frame asked De Sousa during his testimony whether he had taken a cell phone picture of the gun as he found it. He said he might have, and if so, the image was probably still in his phone.

“I don’t think he did [take a picture], because we don’t have it,” Frame told jurors. “He knows taking a photo of the gun when it’s found is of utmost importance to the case.”

No fingerprints or DNA — from anyone — were recovered from the weapon. Frame said the gun was more likely to have belonged to the driver because it was his car.

Of the officers not activating their body cameras, Frame said: “Give me a break!”

Assistant State’s Attorney Laura Ruppersberger asked the jury not to be distracted by “red herrings.”

“Why’d he run? He knew he was dirty,” Ruppersberger said. “The officers don’t have to see every single thing to know what the defendant had done.”

Prosecutors also played recordings of phone calls Thompson made from jail where he discussed the case with family and the driver of the car. In a conversation with the driver, he urged him to take the charge. Frame said Thompson was angry that he was in jail for a crime he didn’t commit.

De Sousa, a 30-year police department veteran, said his testimony Monday was the first time he’s taken the stand in as many as 10 years.

jfenton@baltsun.com

twitter.com/justin_fenton