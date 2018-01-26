Acting Baltimore Police commissioner says he cut command office access after Davis firing for fear of leaks

Acting Baltimore Police Commissioner Darryl De Sousa acknowledged that as he took office last week, he gave the order to cut off at least one commander’s access to department files and communication systems in hopes of preventing leaks of sensitive information.

In an interview with The Baltimore Sun, De Sousa declined to name the commander or commanders he targeted. But he said that after he gave the order to cut off access to “an individual office,” an “overzealous” member of his staff — “a great person,” he said — decided to cut off the access of multiple others in the department.

“When I realized that other members of the police department were impacted by it — other commanders were impacted by it — I immediately gave a subsequent order to have those accesses turned back on,” De Sousa said.

He said the move impacted phones, emails and other “services” of personnel in key public safety roles in the department, but said “the truth of the matter is that my decision and what I did had no bearing on public safety whatsoever.”

The Sun reported last Friday that top commanders, including two deputy commissioners, were denied access to department headquarters after Mayor Catherine Pugh fired Police Commissioner Kevin Davis and replaced him with De Sousa. Commanders had their cell phone service cut off, email access cut off, and computers physically seized.

Pugh’s office maintained at the time that the problems were simply the result of a “technical issue.”

In the interview, De Sousa would not say which office he was targeting with his order, citing an ongoing internal investigation.

“I’d prefer not to say because we currently do have an investigation going, which is strictly and solely internal,” he said. “It’s an internal matter, it’s extremely sensitive, and it’s limited to just one office.”

He said he gave the order to cut off the office’s access in order to “safeguard the community and the public by not having any information, any sensitive information, leave the walls” of the police department.

“It was solely my decision,” he said.

Pugh on Friday said her understanding of what had occurred was the same as De Sousa’s.

She said she was not concerned about the matter, De Sousa’s fear that a top commander might leak sensitive information, or the unexplained, ongoing internal investigation.

Asked why her office initially said the cause of the confusion was a “technical issue,” Pugh said that was the understanding of her staff at the time.

Earlier this week, after Davis’ firing, two other police leaders resigned.

Chief Ganesha Martin and Deputy Commissioner Jason Johnson were responsible within the police department for implementing the police reforms mandated by the city’s consent decree with the U.S. Department of Justice.

Since Martin and Johnson’s departures, there have been no other command change, De Sousa said in the interview late Thursday.

He said he hoped to announce the “restructure” of the department, with new appointments to his top command staff, by the middle of next week.

