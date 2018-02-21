Baltimore council, public to examine acting police chief De Sousa today for permanent post

A City Council hearing to consider acting Baltimore Police Commissioner Darryl De Sousa’s permanent appointment as the city’s top cop is scheduled at City Hall at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

De Sousa, a 30-year veteran of the Baltimore Police Department, was promoted by Mayor Catherine Pugh last month after she fired former Commissioner Kevin Davis, saying she’d grown “impatient” with Davis’ inability to stem violent crime.

The hearing before the City Council’s executive appointments committee may be the public’s only opportunity to voice their opinions about De Sousa prior to his confirmation.

De Sousa enjoys support on the council, including from President Bernard C. “Jack” Young, public safety committee chairman Brandon Scott and Councilman Robert Stokes, chair of the appointments committee.

If the five-member committee votes to approve De Sousa’s nomination, it will advance to the full council for a final vote as early as next week.

Davis was fired on Jan. 19.

Violent crime had been trending down, on a year-over-year basis, before Davis’ firing, and that trend has continued since his firing. Homicides, shootings and robberies have all declined.

Last year, Baltimore saw a historic number of homicides — 342 — on a per capita basis. Between 2015 and 2017, more than 1,000 people were killed in the city. This year began with near daily killings before homicides tapered off.

De Sousa stands to inherit a department under intense scrutiny due to the violence, the recent conviction of gun detectives on federal charges and the ongoing consent decree with the U.S. Department of Justice.

He has already made moves to reshape the department, including by appointing an entirely new top command staff.

De Sousa has announced plans to decentralize the citywide shooting unit, sending 80 detectives back into the districts, and said he is considering reintroducing plainclothes units for drug and gun enforcement. Both moves would reverse changes introduced by Davis.

He has introduced a new inspector general position within the department and created a corruption investigation unit to delve into allegations against active officers that arose during the federal trial of the Gun Trace Task Force members.

Those allegations range from additional officers being complicit in robberies, to supervisors approving unearned overtime.

De Sousa has said he plans to subject members of specialty units to random polygraph and integrity tests.

He has said reform is one of his top priorities, along with making sure that the city’s police officers have the support they need and are not made to second guess themselves.

De Sousa has also suggested that the corruption exposed by the recent convictions of gun detectives is not indicative of widespread corruption.

City residents will have the chance to comment on De Sousa’s nomination at tonight’s hearing, and City Council members will be able to question him about his 30-year career in the Baltimore Police Department.

De Sousa has already faced public scrutiny recently about two fatal shootings during his career, both in 1995. He was cleared of wrongdoing in both incidents.

The acting commissioner has many supporters in Baltimore, several of whom expect to testify on his behalf.

