Dennis Wise, notorious Baltimore crime figure referenced in 'The Wire,' released after decades in prison

Dennis D. Wise, an alleged hitman and convicted murderer from Baltimore who was shipped to an Arizona prison nearly two decades ago after state officials accused him of running a large-scale criminal enterprise out of the former Maryland House of Correction, has been released after striking a deal with prosecutors in his decades-old murder case.

Wise — a notorious figure in Baltimore's criminal underworld, for whom the "Cutty" character on HBO's The Wire was named — was locked up for murder in 1979 and had been serving a life sentence. But he was released June 19 following a so-called Unger hearing, in which city prosecutors agreed to a new sentence of time served plus five years probation.

Now 66, Wise does not deny that he was once deeply involved in crime, but he maintains his innocence in the 1979 fatal shooting of 38-year-old James Reid, for which he was convicted, and called the state raid targeting him and other inmates at the House of Correction in Jessup in 1999 "prison politics."

In an interview with The Baltimore Sun, Wise said it "felt real good" to finally walk out of prison to his family after nearly 40 years behind bars. "There's always a new hope."

He also said it was disorienting to see Baltimore in such bad shape. "There's a lot more boarded up houses when I ride through the city. It's not pleasant."

Prosecutors said the new agreement was an alternative to trying Wise again, which they were forced to consider because of the so-called Unger ruling by the state's highest court in 2012, which called into question the fairness of jury instructions during trials in the state before 1980.

To date, that ruling has resulted in city prosecutors striking deals with 122 criminal defendants, largely due to the difficulty of retrying them in decades-old cases where evidence has been lost, witnesses have died or their memories have faded, prosecutors said.

An additional five inmates have died awaiting Unger hearings in city cases, and prosecutors in Baltimore State's Attorney Marilyn J. Mosby's office are preparing to retry three others, they said.

Such cases are also being revisited by prosecutors in other jurisdictions across the state.

Antonio Gioia, Mosby's chief counsel, said he agreed to the new deal in Wise's case because the likelihood of winning another conviction against him was slim. The original conviction was based on the testimony of three witnesses — none of whom actually witnessed Wise shoot Reid — and one of them has died. Another has significant integrity issues, Gioia said.

Still, the decision to let Wise walk — albeit under strict probation — was extremely difficult, Gioia said.

"I really anguished over this decision more so than many of the other Unger cases, because the conviction was based upon a first-degree murder for hire," Gioia said. "I had to put my feelings aside and weigh the success of a prosecution if the conviction was overturned, versus the certainty of having him on probation for five years."

"There is no getting around it. In the 1970s, he was one of the most dangerous people in Baltimore city," Gioia said. "I knew what we were dealing with, eyes wide open."

News accounts from the time refer to Reid, Wise's victim, as a low-level drug dealer who had allegedly crossed a drug kingpin, who in turn hired Wise to commit the killing.

Gioia said prosecutors could not locate any of Reid's relatives to consult about Wise's release. He said the Maryland Parole Commission had no victim representative contact information, that the autopsy file contained no information about Reid's body being claimed by a family member or being sent to a particular funeral home, and that a search for relatives using Reid's surname was unsuccessful.

The Baltimore Sun also was unable to reach family members and other loved ones of Reid, including a girlfriend named as a witness in the murder trial.

Wise said he doesn't think Maryland residents should worry about his release. He said he just wants to continue writing, a craft he picked up in prison.

"I'm just another guy trying to come home and do something for myself and my family," he said.

For the moment, Wise said he is living with family in Anne Arundel County.

Those in Baltimore familiar with Wise's reputation had mixed reactions about his release.

David Simon, the co-creator of HBO's The Wire, the popular television show that portrayed Baltimore through a gritty crime lens, once called Wise a "stone sociopath."

In an interview, Simon said when he and the show's co-creator Ed Burns named the "Cutty" character after Wise, they believed Wise was going to be paroled and wanted to send him "an entirely aspirational message" about doing good upon release. On the show, Cutty returns to Baltimore from prison and starts a kids boxing gym.

Wise said he has seen bits of The Wire and is aware his name was used, and appreciates Simon and Burns' message to him.

"I appreciate it, because a lot of people try to make you feel like you'll never be nothing," he said.

Howard L. Cardin, Wise's longtime attorney, said Wise was "always candid" and "always stand-up" with him, and someone he could talk to easily despite the constant drumbeat of allegations being levied against him.

At Wise's murder trial, the prosecutor, Leslie Stein, called Wise a professional hitman and "one of the most dangerous men to come before the court." In a separate case, federal law enforcement officials had said he was an "enforcer" for a Chicago-to-Baltimore heroin ring. And at one point, a police detective approached Cardin and blasted him for representing Wise, Cardin said.

"He said, 'How can you represent someone like Dennis Wise? He's the most dangerous man in the world. He's a hit man.' And I said, 'I have to disagree with you,'" Cardin said. "He's one of those clients who came to my house. I don't have too many of them. I never felt intimidated by him or that I was jeopardizing the safety of my family, and I had young kids at the time."

Stein, the prosecutor, said if Wise is out on an Unger settlement, "so be it." He otherwise declined to comment.

Jack Kavanagh, now director of the Howard County Department of Corrections, was a high-ranking official in the state corrections department who helped orchestrate the raid of the House of Correction to disrupt Wise's alleged criminal enterprise there in 1999.