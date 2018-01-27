Appointment of new Baltimore police commissioner revives questions about shootings he was involved in 23 years ago

When Mayor Catherine Pugh appointed a veteran commander this month to take over as commissioner of the Baltimore Police Department, the name — Darryl De Sousa — jumped out at Brendan Walsh.

“Jeez,” the longtime West Baltimore poverty worker said. “That’s the same guy that was involved in the shooting of Scooter.”

The memories came flooding back. Hearing the gunshots that killed 26-year-old Garrett “Scooter” Jackson, a patron of the soup kitchen that Walsh and wife Willa Bickham have run in Union Square for 50 years. And another shooting 10 months later, in which De Sousa and two other officers killed George Thomas Jr., a 38-year-old escaped felon, and Melvin James, an 18-year-old bystander.

Walsh and Bickham were among a group of neighbors who were outraged by the incidents in 1995 — and by the lack of answers from police, as De Sousa returned to the streets.

There was a vigil in Scooter’s name, a protest outside police headquarters, a public letter in which Walsh claimed police were “running wild, answerable to no one,” and a petition with 200 signatures — including that of Jackson’s mother, Geraldine — asking for a formal inquiry.

That inquiry never happened, according to the couple, longtime leaders in the Catholic Worker movement. But it should certainly take place now, they say, given De Sousa’s pending appointment.

“Let’s hold on and check this out,” Walsh said. “I think the public’s owed that.”

“We’re just asking questions,” Bickham said. “We would be negligent if we were just silent.”

Brendan Walsh and Willa Bickham, both of Viva House, talk about two shootings in 1995 in which now-Acting Police Commissioner Darryl De Sousa was involved.

In a city under a federal consent decree to reform policing, at a time of intense scrutiny in Baltimore and nationwide of police shootings specifically and law enforcement’s use of force generally, some longtime residents have found De Sousa’s past troubling.

De Sousa, 53, has earned broad support in the community during three decades as a police officer and commander. He was cleared of any wrongdoing in both shootings.

Mayor Catherine Pugh, who appointed De Sousa acting commissioner to succeed Commissioner Kevin Davis, said the shootings were “completely vetted” and “did not factor” in her decision.

“He’s well trained,” she said. “He’s had major positions in the police department. He was running patrol.”

Council President Bernard C. “Jack” Young said he has no plans to ask De Sousa about the shootings at his confirmation hearing before the City Council.

“Those were justifiable shootings in the line of duty,” Young said. “I really don’t have no problem with that.”

The hearing, which has not been scheduled, will be open to the public.

Councilman Brandon Scott, chairman of the public safety committee and a friend of De Sousa, said he has spoken to De Sousa about the shootings and has no concerns. But he expects De Sousa will be willing to discuss the incidents if asked.

De Sousa “has a deep understanding of the culture of Black Baltimore in a majority-black city whose black residents have had a severely fractured relationship with its police,” Scott said. “He knows that every kid in West Baltimore with a hoodie isn’t carrying a gun, and that they want and should be given the same chance to succeed as a kid in Roland Park.”

Scott said he believes De Sousa is being scrutinized more than Davis “because of his skin color.”

“Many in Baltimore gave Davis three years of no scrutiny,” he said. “But those same people won’t give De Sousa three minutes.”

He declined to say who he was talking about. Davis faced plenty of critics, both before and after his confirmation as commissioner. Some focused on his involvement in an old case in which he and other Prince George’s County officers were accused of interrogating a teenager without a warrant for hours about the whereabouts of his girlfriend, the niece of the agency's deputy chief.

I look back on those days and wish it never happened. — Darryl De Sousa, Baltimore police commissioner

Samuel Walker, a professor emeritus of criminology and criminal justice at the University of Nebraska, Omaha, said vetting a potential commissioner’s past is critical for any city — but especially Baltimore.

“Since it’s the commissioner’s job, they need to do a full explanation of these shootings,” Walker said. “The public has a right to know about this person’s record, and the public has to have confidence in that person, and it's especially true here in Baltimore at this critical point, in the early stages of this consent decree.”

De Sousa says he understands people might have questions about the shootings, and he’s willing to answer them.

“I look back on those days and wish it never happened,” he told The Baltimore Sun. “But the truth of the matter is it did happen.”

De Sousa says the shootings have stayed with him. He thinks particularly of James, the bystander, killed by a bullet that ricocheted.

“Do I think about that incident every single day when I wake up and when I go to bed? Absolutely. Do I pray on it every single day? Absolutely. Do I wish that it happened? No.

“I wish, you know, there was like a time clock, that I could go back and change the time, and go back to those days, and wish there was other means.”

Today, he talks about de-escalation, and the sanctity of life, as top priorities to stress to every officer in the department. He wants his officers to de-escalate all confrontations as much as possible.

New Baltimore Police Commissioner Darryl De Sousa talks about changes in policing for the Baltimore Police Department.

But he also wants to prioritize officer safety, he says, and doesn’t want officers “to second-guess themselves when they are confronted with an individual that could be armed and poses a threat to them and points a weapon at them.”

That’s what he was confronted with in both of his shootings, he says.

In the December 1995 shooting of James and Thomas, De Sousa said, he and two partners were in plainclothes when a man “approached us, running down the street full speed.”

“I remember it like it was yesterday, unfortunately,” he said. “He approached us full speed, he withdrew a pistol. When he withdrew the pistol, he pulled the trigger on it. There was not a round chambered in his weapon. I just know that because of my training. But I do know that he racked the slide, he chambered a round, and at that point he fired several shots at myself and my two other partners at the time.

“We took cover. He continued to fire several rounds. We in exchange fired back and he succumbed to his injuries. And very, very, very unfortunately, there was a young man that was on the corner that was struck by a ricochet bullet that hit the building, and he succumbed to his injuries.”

Some witnesses blamed the officers. They said Thomas had confronted two of them because he thought they were “thugs chasing a youth,” The Sun reported at the time.