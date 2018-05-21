Former Baltimore police commissioner De Sousa's first court appearance on federal tax charges set for today

Baltimore’s former police commissioner Darryl De Sousa will appear in federal court for the first time today to hear the federal criminal tax charges against him.

De Sousa’s initial appearance on the three misdemeanor charges — of failing to file federal tax returns in 2013, 2014 and 2015 — comes a week after his resignation, which was prompted by the allegations.

De Sousa has admitted in a statement on Twitter that he did not file state or federal tax returns for those three years, but that taxes had been withheld from his police salary and that he had filed returns in 2016 and filed for an extension in 2017.

He wrote that his “only explanation” for his past failures to file was that he had “failed to sufficiently prioritize [his] personal affairs,” and that he was working with a professional tax preparer to fix it.

Mayor Catherine Pugh initially expressed confidence in De Sousa despite the charges, then suspended him pending the outcome of the case, and then accepted his resignation — all over the course of a few days.

Defense attorneys initially retained by De Sousa criticized federal prosecutors for charging him criminally before giving him a chance to file the missing returns.

De Sousa has since retained new counsel. Gerard Martin, one of his new attorneys, has declined to comment.

De Sousa faces up to a year in prison and a $25,000 fine for each charge.

At his initial appearance, De Sousa will be formally advised of the charges against him. It’s unclear what else may be discussed.

The hearing will be before Chief Magistrate Judge Beth Gesner, a spokeswoman for the Maryland U.S. Attorney’s office said. The office has declined to comment on the charges.

