Off-duty Washington, D.C., police officer killed in West Baltimore

An off-duty Washington, D.C., police officer was killed and a woman was wounded in a shooting in West Baltimore, Baltimore police say.

On Saturday at about 12:45 a.m., officers were called to the 2800 block of Elgin Ave. in the Panway/Braddish Avenue neighborhood for a report of a shooting, police said. When they arrived, they found two shooting victims.

The first victim, Tony Anthony Mason Jr., 40, was found with gunshot wounds to his body, according to police. Mason is a sergeant with the Metropolitan Police Department in Washington and was off duty when the shooting occurred. He was transported to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.

The second victim, a 43-year-old woman, was found with a gunshot wound to her leg, police said. She was also transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Police said investigators believe the victims were inside a parked car when an unknown suspect approached the vehicle and began shooting. The suspect then left the scene, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. You can also text tips to 443-902-4824.