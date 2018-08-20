16-year-old Baltimore boy charged in killing of another teen, separate home invasion

A 16-year-old Baltimore boy has been indicted for the June killing of another teen, which authorities believe was related to a home invasion in which $15,000 was taken.

Dayon Cooper has been charged as an adult in both cases, records show. Homicide detectives wrote in charging documents that they believed 17-year-old shooting victim Cameron Anderson had confronted Cooper about the home invasion, leading Cooper to fatally shoot him.

Anderson was found shot in the head, forearm, leg and back on the early afternoon of June 12, in a rear yard in the 5400 block of Cedonia Ave. in Northeast Baltimore. Witnesses said the shots had been fired from a white Mercedes Benz, according to charging documents.

Robbery detectives investigating a home invasion that occurred June 6, in the 4900 block of Anntana Ave., summoned homicide detectives to their offices, where a witness said Cooper had been seen driving a white Mercedes Benz around the neighborhood, according to charging documents. The witness also said that Anderson told them that he had confronted Cooper — known to them as “Coop” — over the home invasion, police said.

In that case, the victim had reported to police at the time that he was entering his home when two males armed with handguns came up behind him.

“Turn around man, stay calm, we got your son,” one of the attackers allegedly told him, police said.

They forced their way inside and stole the victim’s iPhone 6, then searched the second floor until they found $15,000 in cash, police said.

On June 19, police located a white 2006 Mercedes Benz C230 at the city towing yard. It had been stolen from Baltimore County in late May. The crime lab examined the vehicle for fingerprints and found a partial print on the driver’s side front door. The print was linked back to Cooper, according to charging documents.

Police say they found a witness who said Cooper had confessed to the killing to them, as well as other witnesses who said they saw Cooper firing a gun from the Mercedes.

Cooper is being held without bail on more than 30 criminal charges. Records show he has pleaded not guilty to the home invasion case, which was filed separately and before the murder charges.

