Daycare worker charged with murder in death of 8-month-old girl

Police say a caretaker at a daycare facility near downtown Baltimore has been charged with first-degree murder after she was caught on tape "torturing" an 8-month-old girl until she died.

Leah Walden, 23, an employee of the Rocket Tiers Learning Center in the first block of S. High St., was taken into custody early Thursday and charged with first- and second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault, second-degree child abuse, and reckless endangerment in the Tuesday afternoon death of Reese Bowman, police said.

Col. Stanley Brandford, the chief of criminal investigations division, said Walden told investigators that she fed the baby, wrapped her in a blanket and put her down for a nap.

But video camera footage showed a different story, Brandford said.

"Watching that video is disturbing," Brandford said. "Reese Bowman, in my opinion, was tortured."

Brandford said the video shows Walden covering the baby with "excessive blankets, which fully covered the child's head, violently snatching the child out of the crib with one arm, swinging at the baby as if she was slapping her, and placing pillows over the baby's face."

Baltimore Police say Leah Walden, a caretaker at a Baltimore daycare facility, assaulted an 8-month-old child hduring nap time, causing her injuries that resulted in the child's death. Baltimore Police say Leah Walden, a caretaker at a Baltimore daycare facility, assaulted an 8-month-old child hduring nap time, causing her injuries that resulted in the child's death.

Attempts to reach the facility's director were not immediately successful. In an email to parents sent Wednesday, Rocket Tiers said it was closing to "ensure that our teachers and staff receive grief counseling and that the [police] investigation isn't disrupted in any way."

"We will resume business when the time is appropriate and will notify all parents by this weekend of any changes or additional information," the letter said.

The Maryland Department of Education said the childcare center was immediately closed down and will undergo an inspection, according to a spokesman.

In July, an inspection cited the program for six violations, including presenting a health or safety hazard, exceeding the maximum approved child capacity, and not completing all training requirements.

Police said officers were called to the daycare on Tuesday at about 3:20 p.m. for a report of a baby not breathing. Medics were performing CPR on the girl, who was transported to the University of Maryland's pediatric emergency room and pronounced dead a short time later.

Brandford said there were no obvious signs of trauma, but a routine investigation by homicide detectives was launched.

Brandford said Rocket Tiers management alerted police to the video footage that contradicted Walden's account of what happened to Reese.

"The center has been very cooperative with us," Brandford said. "We have no reason to believe there's anything going on besides this particular incident."

Walden had been working at the facility for two-and-a-half-years. Her bio was still listed on Rocket Tiers' web site Thursday morning.

"I have one year of professional childcare experience and six years of part-time babysitting," Walden's bio reads. "I love seeing the children develop new skills like sitting up, crawling and walking. The best part of being an infant teacher is caring for babies who love me as much as I love them. This has been the most rewarding experience for me!"

This story will be updated.