Man who survived shooting by Baltimore police officer in 2015 found fatally shot in West Baltimore

A Baltimore man who survived being shot five times by a Baltimore police officer as he fled from a traffic stop in 2015 was killed in West Baltimore over the weekend, according to police and his attorneys.

Dawan Hawkins, 29, of the 1600 block of Warwick Avenue, was found in the rear of the 2300 block of Mosher Street with a gunshot wound to the head about 9 p.m. Saturday, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police reported the homicide Saturday night, and identified Hawkins as the victim on Monday. They have no motive and no suspect in the shooting, they said.

Attorney Josh Insley said he had been preparing a civil lawsuit on Hawkins’ behalf against the city, the police department and the officer who shot him in the 2015 incident, alleging the shooting was unfounded and violated Hawkins’ rights.

Insley said he will now file the lawsuit on behalf of Hawkins’ estate. “That’s going to keep going unabated,” he said.

T.J. Smith, a police spokesman, declined to comment Monday. Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn J. Mosby’s office declined to bring any charges against police in the case.

Martin Cohen, Hawkins’ defense attorney in the 2015 traffic stop case, said he was deeply saddened by the news, as he had come to know Hawkins and believed he had tremendous potential.

“It blew all the air out of my lungs,” Cohen said. “He was better than what ended up happening to him.”

Hawkins was shot in the 2700 block of Baker Street by Officer David Bodine on April 18, 2015, the day before 25-year-old Freddie Gray’s death from injuries suffered in police custody the week prior. At the time of the shooting, protesters were massing downtown to condemn police abuse.

After a stint in the hospital, Hawkins — who had a history of gun and drug convictions — went to trial in February 2016 on gun, assault and reckless endangerment charges related to the traffic stop, his fleeing from officers and his allegedly pulling a gun on them.

Bodine testified that Hawkins had pointed the gun in his direction, and that he had fired in fear for his life. Prosecutors acknowledged that investigators mistakenly cleaned the gun allegedly found on Hawkins before it could be tested for DNA as part of the process of test-firing it.

Hawkins alleged the gun was planted on him by police, a claim Cohen said Hawkins remained consistent about from the start.

The jury acquitted Hawkins of the gun and assault charges, but convicted him of reckless endangerment.

Hawkins was sentenced to three years behind bars, including time served since April 2015. He was paroled on July 6, 2016, and was to remain under court supervision until April 2018, according to corrections officials.

Insley said Hawkins had recently met with Internal Affairs officials to learn more about the shooting, and that the pending civil lawsuit is based on evidence that contradicts Bodine’s account, including medical records detailing gunshot wounds to Hawkins’ back.

Bodine had described Hawkins as taking a tactical position and pointing a gun in his direction, but Insley said the evidence was “more consistent with [Hawkins] saying, ‘I’m running and they’re just lighting me up.’”

Insley described Hawkins as “self-deprecating, which a lot of these guys out here aren't,” he said. “They've got a lot of ego, but he had no ego.”

Cohen said he had spoken to Hawkins after his release from prison, and they’d talked about having their kids meet. His death was a tragedy — just like the more than 200 other killings in the city so far this year, Cohen said.

“I just wish people would stop and think about each person a little bit and think that this was a real person who had feelings and close family,” Cohen said. “Each one of those people means something. This is a holocaust on our streets. It’s a tragic loss every single time, whether we think they are a good apple or a bad apple or an in-between apple.”

