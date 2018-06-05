Baltimore County Police say family turns on cops called to disturbance in Middle River

According to Baltimore County Police, it was a family affair.

Beverly Davis punched two officers in the face, police say. Her husband, Gary Davis, tackled an officer and choked him, police say. And their son, Scott Davis, knocked the pepper spray away from an officer and assaulted her, police say.

Last month, the Davis family was arrested for the alleged melee outside their Middle River home. Officers were called May 20 to the home on Dogwood Drive for a disturbance, said Cpl. Shawn Vinson, spokesman for Baltimore County police.

Beverly Davis, 53, was taken bloodied to the hospital. Two officers was also hospitalized and released.

Vinson said two of the Davis sons were fighting before their mother belligerently confronted officers.

Beverly, Gary, 54, and Scott Davis, 30, are each charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, second-degree assault and assaulting a police officer.

Online court records did not list their attorneys. They did not return a message Monday.

