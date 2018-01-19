Ousted Baltimore Police Commissioner Kevin Davis' contract provides $150,000 severance package

The contract of Baltimore Police Commissioner Kevin Davis, who was replaced by Mayor Catherine Pugh on Friday, provides a possible $150,000 severance package.

Pugh announced her decision to replace Davis on Friday, after about two years of his five-year term. In October 2015, the city’s Board of Estimates provided Davis a $200,000 annual contract with the severance pay.

The contract allows Davis to receive 75 percent of one-year's salary — at least $150,000 — if he is fired without cause. If Davis were to be fired for cause, he would receive no severance payment.

City officials did not immediately confirm the details of his severance package Friday. Pugh replaced Davis with Deputy Commissioner Darryl D. DeSousa.

Davis’ predecessor, Anthony Batts, who had been making about $202,000 per year, received $190,000 in severance plus a payment for unused leave under the terms of his contract.

Former Commissioner Frederick H. Bealefeld III had a severance package with payouts that ranged from $75,000 to $225,000. He chose to retire and received no severance.

Before coming to Baltimore, Davis, served as a the Anne Arundel County police chief and served with Prince George's County police.

