Baltimore woman, once Public Enemy No. 1, sentenced to 100 years for shootings

A 31-year-old woman from Northeast Baltimore was sentenced Tuesday to 100 years in prison for wounding two women, one of whom was pregnant, during a shootout in September, prosecutors said.

Baltimore police had named Marion Daughton “Public Enemey No. 1” after the gunfight in East Baltimore left a 34-year-old man dead and the two women shot in their legs. Daug﻿hton, of the Parkside neighborhood, was found guilty last month of two counts each of attempted second-degree murder and using a handgun in a violent crime.

Known as “Nephew,” she had been involved in an ongoing dispute with the two women since summer 2016, and on Sept. 5 the tensions erupted, prosecutors said. Daughton and her friends confronted another group with the two women. Prosecutors said the crowd began arguing and a shootout ensued. Daniel Smalls was killed and the two women, who were not armed, were shot in their legs. Prosecutors said Daughton shot the two women.

Despite her injuries, the pregnant victim delivered her baby; police said the child was healthy.

“It’s absurd that fistfights are escalating to gun battles on our streets,” State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby said in a statement. “Heinous crimes deserve substantial punishment and I believe that is exactly what was handed down.”

The Office of the Public Defender, which represented Daughton, declined to comment on the sentence.

