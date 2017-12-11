Surveillance video shows Harford Co. suspect enter fellow firefighter's Upper Fells home before killing, police say

Surveillance footage recovered after the killing of a firefighter in his Upper Fells Point home on Nov. 30 shows the Harford County suspect — also a firefighter — breaking into the home through a rear window, a police detective wrote in charging documents in the case.

Daniel Greene, 35, of the 2100 block of Harkins Road in Norrisville, is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting of Jon Hickey, 31, at his home in the 1800 block of E. Pratt Street.

In a statement of charges, Det. Ryan O’Connor wrote that Greene had a previous relationship with the woman Hickey was dating at the time of his killing. Police have described the killing as domestic in nature. The woman did not respond to a request for comment.

Greene “was positively identified through the video surveillance” and was “the only individual that is observed going into” Hickey’s home, O’Connor wrote.

Singleton Mathews, Greene’s listed attorney in court records, could not be reached for comment on Monday. Greene was ordered detained without bail.

Greene was a firefighter with the Prince George’s County Fire Department from 2002 to 2013, the department confirmed. Hickey was a Baltimore County volunteer firefighter and photographer who had been accepted into the next recruit class for the Baltimore Fire Department.

O’Connor wrote that the woman Hickey was in a relationship with called police to check on Hickey’s well-being after he didn’t respond to calls and texts and she noticed that his car, parked outside his home, hadn’t been moved in days.

Hickey’s landlord let an officer inside the home, where Hickey was found with a gunshot wound to the head on a sofa in the home’s front living room, O’Connor wrote.

Valuable electronics in the room — a TV, computers, cameras and a cell phone — were left undisturbed, O’Connor wrote. A rear bedroom door leading outside was slightly ajar, and there “were several dresser drawers pulled open and the bed appeared to be repositioned.”

