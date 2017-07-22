Baltimore police seek help in investigating Federal Hill fight that left man critically injured

Baltimore police are seeking the public’s help as they investigate the assault of a man in Federal Hill early Saturday morning.

The 34-year-old man was in critical condition late Saturday at a local hospital, police said.

Police officers received a report of an assault in the first block of E. Cross St. about 1:10 a.m. on Saturday. When they got there, they found the man lying unconscious.

Police believe the man got into a fight with acquaintances. They have some video surveillance footage, but they are also hoping to locate people who were with the man that night.

Anyone with information can call detectives at 410-396-2100, text tips to 443-902-4824 or contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

