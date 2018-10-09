The last 30 days in Baltimore have been the deadliest stretch since 2015

The last 30 days has been the deadliest stretch in Baltimore in three years, and among the most lethal periods in the last decade.

It’s rare for Baltimore to see 40 or more killings in 30 days, but not unheard of. The 30-day period ending Oct. 9 hit that milestone with 43 homicides, according to a Baltimore Sun analysis.

The city saw similar high homicide spikes in 2007, 2015 and last year.

The below graph shows the number of homicides recorded over monthlong spans since early 2007. Each point is the sum of the previous 30 days’ homicides.

September marked the deadliest month in the city since May 2017, and the end of the month was particularly violent.

But the pace of the killing has slowed overall since 2017. Last year closed with 342 people killed in Baltimore — the highest homicide rate among any major U.S. city. So far 243 people have been killed in 2018.

Baltimore Sun reporter Christine Zhang contributed to this article.

