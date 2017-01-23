Light City 2017 to feature Biz Markie and Dirty Dozen Brass Band, new art installations
Homicide detectives investigating Baltimore crash after woman dies, doctors find gunshot wound

Kevin Rector
Doctors treating a woman in a Baltimore car crash discovered she had been shot

Homicide detectives are investigating a collision on Northern Parkway on Monday after doctors discovered a woman in one of the vehicles had suffered a gunshot wound before her death, Baltimore Police said.

Officers responded to a report of a crash involving a minivan striking a truck in the 1400 block of Northern Parkway about 10:45 a.m., and found a 34-year-old woman unresponsive in the minivan, said Det. Jeremy Silbert, a police spokesman. The truck driver was not injured.

The woman was transferred to a local hospital, where she died, Silbert said. Doctors there discovered the gunshot wound, he said.

Silbert said police are trying to figure out when or where the woman was shot. He said an autopsy would be conducted to determine whether the woman's death was caused by the gunshot wound, other injuries suffered in the accident, or both.

"It's all under investigation," he said.

The woman was not being identified on Monday pending the notification of her family, he said.

