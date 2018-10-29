Law clerk attacked outside federal courthouse in Baltimore

A law clerk was attacked outside the federal courthouse in Baltimore Monday morning.

Some young men jumped the 24-year-old clerk and one punched him outside U.S. District Court on West Lombard Street. The victim was seen talking to police with blood on his shirt and face shortly before 11 a.m. He left in an ambulance.

U.S. Marshals from the courthouse responded to the scene outside. Officials believe it was a random incident and unrelated to any ongoing trials.

Baltimore police are actively looking for suspects, a department representative said in an email Monday.

This article will be updated.

Baltimore Sun reporter Lillian Reed contributed to this article.