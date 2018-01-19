Corruption, violence marred Baltimore Police Commissioner Davis' final year

The period following the death of Freddie Gray was supposed to be a time when Baltimore restored the community’s faith in the police department.

Yet in 2017, the Baltimore Police Department found itself mired in scandal after scandal: The crimes of the corrupt Gun Trace Task Force took place under the nose of a federal civil rights investigation. Other officers were accused in a series of incidents with turning off body cameras to plant drugs. The officers charged in Gray’s arrest and death not only were acquitted of criminal wrongdoing, but those facing the most serious charges avoided any administrative discipline.

Most recently, questions swirled around the fatal shooting of a homicide detective killed with his own gun — the only unsolved killing of an officer on duty in the department’s history.

On Friday, Police Commissioner Kevin Davis, a department outsider who took over in mid-2015, was fired by Mayor Catherine Pugh. She cited rising crime as her reason for making a change, but others say corruption loomed large.

Activist Cortly “C.D.” Witherspoon said the recent scandals “completely severed any hope for a repaired relationship between the community and the police.”

“We’ve seen bad policing consistently, and we’ve seen it without consequences,” Witherspoon said.

In one of his final interviews as commissioner, Davis expressed frustration at what he believed was a lack of recognition for positive changes taking place in the department.

“The whole notion that accountability is not underway is crap,” Davis told The Baltimore Sun last week.

Davis, who spent most of his career in Prince George’s County and was also police chief in Anne Arundel County, said the city department has a “culture that looks at accountability as a four-letter word.”

“This is a dysfunctional police department. I’m telling you as a person who has seen what a healthy organization looks like. This is not one of them. But we’re making huge strides in getting there.”

Catalina Byrd, a political strategist who worked closely with Davis on community issues, said Davis worked tirelessly to improve the department. “He understood coming in the door that he was coming in at a tumultuous time, and he didn’t take that lightly,” she said. “Hindsight has to be kinder to him than we were in the present day.”

Pugh was asked in an interview earlier this week if Davis shared blame for the Gun Trace Task Force officers’ crimes going undetected. The officers who comprised the unit at the time of the indictments had been assembled under Davis’ watch. Most of the crimes charged in the case — including shaking down citizens and reselling drugs — occurred in 2016, though other allegations dated to prior years and when the officers worked in other assignments.

“I don’t think anybody can be satisfied in terms of all the indictments taking place,” Pugh said. Referring to ongoing investigations, she said: “The chips will fall where they may.”

Sherrilyn Ifill, president of the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, said Davis had an “unyielding commitment to the important consent decree process that we all hope will result in meaningful policing reform in our city.”

“Commissioner Davis was vocal and clear, at key moments over the last year, about the importance of the consent decree and his commitment to abide by its provisions,” Ifill said.

That commitment, however, rubbed some officers the wrong way. “He put too much focus on reform, and not enough on the crime fight,” said one officer, who requested anonymity because he was not authorized to speak. “There needs to be a balance.”

After the first federal indictments of the Gun Trace Task Force officers last spring, Davis took the dramatic step of ending plainclothes policing, and he demoted a high-ranking commander. But there has been little public accounting for the officers’ ascent through the police department and the lapses that might have allowed their conduct to go unchecked. Six of the officers have pleaded guilty.

The department is conducting an internal review of the case, including a look “up the chain” to see where supervision may have failed. That means its findings and results are likely to be closely guarded. State law prevents the disclosure of internal affairs investigations. Only if an officer is internally charged, and opts to argue the charges before a disciplinary panel, are results be likely to be disclosed.

An audit of overtime pay, prompted by allegations the gun task force officers received tens of thousands of dollars in unearned pay, remains pending.

“As more and more stuff comes out, more people have to be held accountable,” City Councilman Brandon Scott, who chairs the council’s public safety committee, said earlier this month. “You can’t have something this bad go on for so long, and the buck only stops and ends with [those who were charged].”

Davis said last week that he did not hesitate to remove problem officers caught on his watch — he said he fired or forced out 35 officers over the past two years. And he came up with a new system to evaluate the agency’s most productive officers by scrutinizing their internal affairs complaints and court outcomes for their cases.

Last summer, a series of three body camera videos raised questions of officers planting drugs. When the third video surfaced, Davis defended the officers, even as State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby said the footage raised serious questions that forced her office to drop dozens of cases involving the officers.

“The officers did exactly what I and the community expect of them: to go out and make legal arrests based on sound probable cause,” Davis said at the time. “I will not be a bystander when my police officers are doing what I and my commanders expect them to do in this crime fight.”

The circumstances around the death of Detective Sean Suiter in November consumed the agency with grief — and controversy. While some members of the public criticized police for not giving enough information about the case, officers inside the department seethed that he had said too much. Some residents criticized the decision to lock down the neighborhood where the shooting occurred for an extended period of time, which police said was necessary as an active crime scene. Acting U.S. Attorney Stephen Schenning appeared to rebuke Davis at one point, saying the commissioner had given a mistaken timeline for when Davis was informed that Suiter was scheduled to testify before a federal grand jury.