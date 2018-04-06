One year into consent decree, Baltimore Police reforms move forward slowly and behind the scenes

One morning last month, U.S. District Judge James K. Bredar met with officials from the Baltimore Police Department and the U.S. Department of Justice and demanded an update on the sweeping police reforms mandated by the two parties’ consent decree.

Bredar had been watching the recent “craziness” coming out of the Gun Trace Task Force trial, wherein city detectives had confessed to robbing residents and reselling drugs on the street, and wanted to know the parties were making progress — particularly as it related to police misconduct investigations.

Michelle Wirzberger, director of the police department’s Consent Decree Implementation Unit, said Bredar wanted to feel confident the department “understood its responsibility to make change” — and soon.

“He understands the moment that we are in — that if we do not make these changes now, if we do not engage in this significant reform process intentionally and boldly, that we are lost,” Wirzberger said.

The judge is not alone.

One year after Bredar signed the consent decree info effect, many in Baltimore are wondering whether the reforms are being implemented — not just in response to the widespread unconstitutional and discriminatory policing that the Justice Department outlined as the impetus for the deal, but also the corruption they’ve personally experienced and that which the GTTF case threw into sharp relief.

A few public forums have been held to gauge community sentiment, but much of the reform work has so far been conducted behind closed doors. The first public court hearing on the decree since it went into effect is scheduled before Bredar on April 13.

Meanwhile, a shakeup at the top of the police department following Mayor Catherine Pugh’s firing of former Commissioner Kevin Davis in January left the reform effort without some of its most vocal internal champions — including Davis, Wirzberger’s predecessor Ganesha Martin and former Deputy Commissioner Jason Johnson. Martin and Johnson left the department in January.

Ray Kelly, director of the No Boundaries Coalition of Central West Baltimore, which has closely tracked the reform process, said the GTTF trial and the police shakeup have left some residents “put off” about the process and wondering whether real change will ever come.

“I know we are on track, but the track is so slow,” Kelly said.

“To me it’s just been talk. It can’t help the people that are in desperate situations,” said Erica Hamlett, a mother who was among those who spoke at a public forum in Northeast Baltimore this week. She said she filed a complaint with the police department in November alleging an officer pulled a gun on her son without justification, but has received no response.

“It’s like we are trying to help them recreate the wheel,” she said. “It’s not fair they get three to five years to get it together. It’s a slap in the face.”

The consent decree calls for significant restrictions on how officers can interact with individuals on the street, including in stops and searches, and orders more training on de-escalation tactics and interactions with specific groups, including people with mental illness and youths. It calls for increased supervision of officers, enhanced civilian oversight of the department, and increased transparency. It requires investments in better technology and equipment.

It also calls on the department to take overt steps to tackle racial bias in its ranks.

Among its findings, the Justice Department determined black residents were more likely to be stopped and searched as pedestrians and drivers even though police were more likely to find illegal guns, illicit drugs and other contraband when stopping white residents. It also found that “supervisors have issued explicitly discriminatory orders, such as directing a shift to arrest ‘all the black hoodies’ in a neighborhood.”

Wirzberger said she understands people have concerns about the change in department leadership, but that new Commissioner Darryl De Sousa is “100 percent committed” to the consent decree, and her team — which has nine members and is growing — hasn’t missed a beat.

She said her team has been working on an “aggressive schedule” revising police policies to reflect national best practices, launching studies into department staffing and technology needs and meeting with DOJ counterparts to set deadlines for other reforms — including in training, supervision, discipline, data analysis and community-oriented policing.

In October, the city and the Justice Department picked a team of 22 lawyers, law enforcement officials and civil rights leaders — led by Venable attorney Kenneth Thompson — to serve as an independent monitor. That team has held meetings throughout the city to discuss their plan for their first year of oversight, which Bredar approved in February. But the meetings were sparsely attended.

Wirzberger said most of the work being done now isn’t “sexy,” but “foundational.” She said the work now is critical to success in coming years, when new policies go into effect, training is conducted, and officers are held to new standards.

She said her team talks with their Justice Department counterparts “every single day, without fail.”

The Justice Department declined to comment.

At the recent community meeting, monitoring team members said they have been focused on issues they considered most pressing — including stops, searches, and arrests, impartial policing, the use of force and police misconduct and accountability.

“You have to prioritize,” Thompson said.

Chuck Ramsey, the principal deputy monitor, said the group has met with the police union and put together a focus group of officers to update them on progress.

Wirzberger, whose husband is a retired Baltimore police major, said part of her job also is explaining to skeptical officers that the consent decree will ask much of them, but also help with resources and staffing.

The police union did not respond to a request for comment.

The full cost and timeline for the consent decree are unclear. The deal ends when the city comes into compliance with the mandates, which are not federally funded.

The recent progress comes on top of work already done by the police department to improve its operations starting in 2015, when the Justice Department decided to launch its investigation after Freddie Gray died from severe spinal cord injuries in police custody, riots erupted and local prosecutors charged — but ultimately failed to convict — six officers involved in Gray’s arrest. Among the changes, the department purchased a new fleet of transport vans and a new software system for disseminating written policies to officers.