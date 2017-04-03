Justice Department asks court for 90-day pause to 'review and assess' Baltimore police consent decree

The U.S. Department of Justice on Monday asked for a 90-day pause to further "review and assess" its proposed police reform consent decree with Baltimore.

In a motion filed in U.S. District Court in Baltimore, the agency cited President Donald J. Trump's executive order Feb. 9 directing the government "to prioritize crime reduction" and a task force created to address that directive by Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

"The Attorney General and the new leadership in the Department are actively developing strategies to support the thousands of law enforcement agencies across the country that seek to prevent crime and protect the public. The Department is working to ensure that those initiatives effectively dovetail with robust enforcement of federal laws designed to preserve and protect civil rights," attorneys for the department wrote.

"There are few better examples of places where such difficult and important work is necessary than Baltimore. The Department has determined that permitting it more time to examine the consent decree proposed in this case in light of these initiatives will help ensure that the best result is achieved for the people of the City."

Judge James K. Bredar has yet to rule on the motion.

The consent decree agreement was reached between the Justice Department and Baltimore in the waning days of the Obama administration, after the Justice Department investigated the Baltimore Police Department and determined that it engaged in a pattern of discriminatory and unconstitutional policing in the city.

The consent decree calls for a wide spectrum of reforms to the police department. If approved by Bredar, it would be binding — likely costing the city millions of dollars to implement.

This story will be updated.

krector@baltsun.com

twitter.com/rectorsun