Baltimore police, city officials to discuss staffing, misconduct investigations at consent decree hearing

Officials from Baltimore police, the city, and the U.S. Justice Department are expected to discuss Tuesday staffing and misconduct investigations with the judge enforcing the consent decree that calls for widespread policing reforms.

The third public quarterly hearing with U.S. District Court Judge James K. Bredar begins at 10 a.m. at the federal courthouse downtown and is expected to last all day.

The parties will also likely discuss the search for a new police commissioner. At the last hearing consent decree hearing, in July, much of the discussion was dominated by the lack of leadership in the police department, which has been without a permanent leader since May. Bredar expressed doubts that any of the wide-ranging reforms mandated by the consent decree would would actually take hold without a permanent leader at the helm.

City Solicitor Andre M. Davis assured Bredar that a permanent replacement would be named by Halloween. Mayor Catherine E. Pugh said last week her administration expects to keep the deadline.

“I expect to have someone named by the end of the month,” Pugh told reporters at her weekly news conference.

The Baltimore Police Department has had three leaders since the consent decree went into effect in April 2017. The agreement was originally reached under Commissioner Kevin Davis, whom Pugh fired amid rising crime in January. Darryl De Sousa, Davis’ replacement, resigned in May after he was charged with failing to file federal income tax returns. Interim Commissioner Gary Tuggle, a former top-ranking Drug Enforcement Administration official, has been leading the department since.

The consent decree is expected to last years, with the first year largely centering on revising policies, and training and reviewing officers’ performance later in the process.

The city entered into a consent decree with the Justice Department following a federal investigation that found widespread unconstitutional and discriminatory police practices in the city. That investigation was launched after the 2015 death of Freddie Gray from injuries suffered while in police custody.

At Tuesday’s hearing, city and Justice Department officials and members of the monitoring team, which is helping the department implement reforms, are also expected to discuss progress made in other areas — including “first Amendment-protected activity, interactions with individuals with behavioral health disabilities and in crisis, and technology,” according to a statement from the monitoring team.

Members of the monitoring team and the judge have praised the police department leaders for embracing reforms, but expressed concerns over the lack of leadership, and adequate technology.

Recent studies required by the consent decree have found significant deficiencies in technology, including siloed data systems, and a staffing report that found the patrol has the highest vacancy rate in the department. Patrol officers are often the first and only interactions most residents have with police officers.

During the day-long hearing, officials are also expected to discuss misconduct investigations.

The monitoring team said earlier this summer it had to delay scheduled timelines for policy revisions for the Office of Professional Responsibility, which oversees Internal Affairs investigations, because of the unit’s “organizational deficiencies.”

Misconduct investigations is a paramount concern in a department which has faced a number of scandals, including the convictions of eight former Gun Trace Task Force officers who were accused of accused of robbing drug dealers and cheating on their overtime pay.

