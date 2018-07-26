City, DOJ officials meet with judge to discuss progress of Baltimore Police reforms

Baltimore and U.S. Department of Justice officials will meet with U.S. District Judge James K. Bredar on Thursday in the second public meeting discussing the police department’s progress in implementing federally mandated reforms.

The meetings provide the only opportunity for the parties to discuss achievements and challenges publicly with the court.

The reforms are required by a consent decree reached April 2017 between the city, police and Justice Department, following a scathing federal investigation into the department that found widespread unconstitutional and discriminatory police practices.

At the last public hearing in April, much of the discussion centered around the police department’s inadequate technology.

Earlier this month, Bredar expressed concerns about the department’s ability to complete the necessary changes after the monitoring team providing support and oversight to the department asked to postpone dates for reforms regarding the unit that investigates police misconduct.

“The court does not doubt [the department’s] good faith, but it has growing concerns about the BPD’s ability to deliver on its promises, i.e., its capacity to achieve compliance with the consent decree,” Bredar wrote in an order earlier this month.

Bredar noted the department’s willingness to embrace change — something he says other cities have resisted — but he sharply criticized the turnover of police leadership and lack of resources. And he said those factors could hinder progress.

Since the consent decree was reached, the police department has had three different leaders. The agreement was reached under Commissioner Kevin Davis, whom Mayor Catherine E. Pugh fired in January. Pugh then appointed Darryl De Sousa, who resigned in May after he was charged with failing to file federal tax returns. Garry Tuggle was named interim commissioner after De Sousa resigned.

The police department has also suffered a series of blows in recent weeks, including most recently an officer charged with drug trafficking in Baltimore County on Tuesday. Earlier this month, a sergeant assigned to a plainclothes unit was charged with driving under the influence after police said he crashed a department vehicle. Another officer left the department after she declined to respond to a report of a man carrying a gun through downtown.

Those incidents come as the department continues to rebuild its reputation following the indictment of eight officers with the Gun Trace Task Force.

In announcing the arrest of the officer charged with drug trafficking in the county, Tuggle said the department won’t permit such behavior to continue.

“This type of activity is just simply not going to be tolerated,” Tuggle said at a news conference Wednesday. “Every day men and women put this uniform on, and they go out with a sense of pride and dignity as they execute the mission of protecting the citizens of the city. We will not stand for this type of activity. We will not stand for disgrace of the badge.”

The hearing is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in courtroom 1A at the U.S. District Courthouse at 101 W. Lombard St. downtown.

