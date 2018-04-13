First court hearing since beginning of Baltimore Police consent decree begins Friday

The first public court hearing on the Baltimore Police consent decree since the reform agreement went into effect last spring began Friday.

The hearing is scheduled to provide specific updates to the judge — and the public — on progress by the department in a number of key areas for reform, including in the transportation of detainees, misconduct investigations and officer discipline, and the use of force by officers.

Problems in all three areas were raised after the arrest and death of 25-year-old Freddie Gray in April 2015 and the subsequent, unsuccessful prosecutions of several officers involved. Gray’s case, and the rioting that followed his death, spurred the city to invite the Justice Department in to investigate the police department.

Friday’s hearing, before U.S. District Judge James K. Bredar, is the first on the police reform agreement between Baltimore and the U.S. Department of Justice since Bredar signed the decree last year. It’s also the first time in which the independent monitoring team selected to oversee implementation of the agreement will address the court in public.

The Justice Department arrived in May 2015, and issued a scathing report in August 2016 in which investigators determined the Baltimore police engaged in widespread unconstitutional and discriminatory policing practices, particularly in poor, predominantly black neighborhoods.

It found officers violated people’s rights during stops, searches and seizures; lacked adequate training; and interacted poorly with minorities, youths, people with mental illness and others.

The consent decree was negotiated by the parties for months, and then entered as an order of the court by Bredar in April 2017.

The court-enforced agreement mandates the department take steps to tackle racial bias in its ranks, and restricts how officers can interact with individuals on the street, including in stops and searches. It orders increased supervision of officers, enhanced civilian oversight of the department, more training in de-escalation tactics, and more transparency. It also requires new investments in technology and equipment.

In addition to transportation of detainees, misconduct and use of force, the hearing on Friday is expected to touch on progress by the department “in conceptualizing and designing a modern technology platform” to support the police department as it implements the reforms.

A court order outlining the agenda for the hearing noted that the lack of such a platform would make compliance on a host of other reforms, and the tracking of that compliance, “impossible,” and that ensuring such a platform is set up is therefore a “critical undertaking.”

Other aspects of the monitoring team’s first-year plan are also to be addressed.

Bredar, the ultimate authority over the consent decree, also could provide, for the first time publicly, his own thoughts on what progress has been made under the deal in the last year.

Bredar has ordered that no electronic devices will be allowed in the courtroom.

