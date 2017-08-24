Two-week extension granted to name Baltimore consent decree monitor

Baltimore and U.S. Department of Justice officials have two additional weeks to pick a candidate to oversee sweeping police reforms in the city.

U.S. District Court Judge James K. Bredar approved an extension filed by both parties this week to choose an independent monitor from a list of four remaining finalists.

City and Justice Department officials must recommend one or two finalists to Bredar for approval by Sept. 8. The original deadline was this week.

“After consultation with the Court, the Parties believe that additional time is necessary for the Parties to recommend a team (or teams) to the Court that will best fulfill the duties of the Monitor as set forth in the Consent Decree,” according to the extension filed in court.

The independent monitor will oversee policing reforms mandated by a consent decree reached between the city and the Justice Department earlier this year. The consent decree allocates up to $1.475 million annually over a three-year term for the monitor.



The consent decree was the result of a wide-ranging Justice Department civil rights investigation ordered after the 2015 death of Freddie Gray from injuries suffered while in police custody.



Four teams remain from a list of 26 that had submitted applications earlier this summer.

CNA consulting firm has experience implementing law enforcement reforms at other agencies, including helping 200 police departments adopt body-camera programs. The CNA team is headed by Rodney Monroe, who retired as Charlotte, N.C.’s police chief in 2015 and is now monitoring a consent decree in Meridian, Miss. The team also includes Johnny Rice, a criminal justice professor at Coppin State University.

The Exiger team is led by Jeff Schlanger, a former official in the Manhattan district attorney's office, and include Seattle Police Chief Kathleen O'Toole, whose department is in the process of completing consent decree reforms, and Charles Ramsey, who was previously chief of the Philadelphia and District of Columbia police departments as they underwent similar Department of Justice-ordered reforms.

The Powers Consulting Group is led by Tyrone Powers, who lives in Baltimore and previously served as a Maryland state trooper and FBI agent, and retired Prince George's County Circuit Judge C. Phillip Nichols. Powers served as the host of "The Powers Report" on WOLB 1010 AM.

The Venable team includes Ken Thompson, a partner at the Baltimore-based law firm. He served on former Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake's transition team, assisting with economic development, and most recently served on Mayor Catherine Pugh’s transition team, his online biography says. The team also includes law enforcement experts from across the country, including Robert McNeilly, who previously served as Pittsburgh police chief.

Once a monitor is selected, it will have 90 days to develop a plan to monitor the consent decree.

