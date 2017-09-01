In the midst of a police-led community clean-up in Baltimore, 'Shots fired!' comes over the radio

On a block where violence is regular, near the spot where a boy was recently gunned down, a Baltimore police officer smiled wide Friday morning as a young mother and her small daughter stepped outside onto a nearby stoop.

Officer Daisha Simms, there to help with a police-led community clean-up, said hello to the little girl by name, the mother smiled and said hello back, and the two women began to exchange pleasantries.

Then Simms’ radio crackled with the voice of another officer just a few blocks north: “Shots fired!”

Suddenly, the clean-up in the 900 block of Bennett Place in Harlem Park was on hold, as a half-dozen officers rushed out of trash-filled alleys, jumped into their cars and sped off up the street.

Moments later, on N. Fremont Avenue near Pitcher Street, a young man was being handcuffed. Police said a preliminary investigation revealed there was a discharging of a firearm and a female victim had been pistol whipped, though no one had been shot.

They did not immediately respond to a request for more information.

The young man in custody, who was not immediately identified, was walked to a nearby police van with plastic bags wrapped around his hands — a measure commonly taken to preserve any gunshot residue on the hands of arrestees suspected of recently firing a gun.

A few minutes later, back in the 900 block of Bennett, Maj. Sheree Briscoe — the Western District commander — stood with a representative of the city’s public works department and discussed the importance of a holistic approach to violence in certain neighborhoods also struggling with trash, vacant homes and overgrowth.

“Some of those elements become something of a recipe for challenges for everyone, not just for police,” she said. “We recognize and identify the challenges in the community to include the vacant houses, to include the trash, and to include the tree lines and the shrubs and the grass.”

The clean-up followed a special warrant initiative in the area that led to 20 arrests. Both efforts followed the shooting of 15-year-old Jeffrey Quick around the corner from where Briscoe stood. She said they were part of a broader effort to respond to citizen concerns about the Harlem Park neighborhood, where a second 15-year-old boy, Tyrese Davis, was also killed last month.

“What are we doing here? It’s the obvious,” Briscoe said. “It’s all hands on deck. We all have a responsibility to public safety.”

Across the street, blue balloons in Quick’s memory hung half-deflated along with a stuffed bear from the side of a corner store. Burned-down candles sat on the sidewalk next to empty liquor bottles.

“Love you baby boy,” read one message scrawled on the wall.

A few feet away, two members of the clean-up crew took turns shoveling garbage out of the top of a sewer, where empty soda bottles and cans had piled up all the way to the manhole cover.

“At the end of the day, we’re all going to be held — and we should be — accountable and responsible for the work that we’re doing out here in the community,” Briscoe said. “So where there’s public safety issues, and systemic ones, we want to take a different, holistic approach. We want to kind of step back from a different lens and look at all of the challenges that a community is faced with and figure out as a city entity how we can come together and partner and collaborate to address those problems.”

