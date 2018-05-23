'Bodies on bodies:' Baltimore police increasingly accusing the dead of murder

Late last month, a Baltimore Police detective investigating the shooting death of a popular 19-year-old high school student wrote to top homicide commanders that she’d cracked the case.

Det. Jill Beauregard-Navarro laid the blame for the March 2017 death of Victorious Swift on a 44-year-old man named Charles Frazier. Frazier had told several people that he had gone to rob Swift, the detective reported, and that Swift, a boxer, had started to fight back. She said Frazier, “in a panic,” shot the teen and fled.

The catch: Frazier himself was also dead, his body found less than two months after Swift’s killing. Beauregard-Navarro was asking commanders to add Swift’s killing to the growing list of cases the department considers “closed by exception” — those in which police believe they have enough evidence to arrest, charge and prosecute a suspect, but can’t for reasons beyond their control, such as the suspect’s death.

The process, recognized by the FBI and used by police departments nationwide, typically unfolds out of public view. In Baltimore, where violence is driven by retaliation-fueled gun battles, it’s unfolding more frequently: The number of cases closed by exception has more than tripled from 11 in 2014 to 34 in 2017.

Police say the fact that a suspect in one case might be the victim in another is hardly surprising in Baltimore, where street justice can catch up to a trigger-puller faster than a police investigation.

Maj. Chris Jones, the commander of the department’s homicide unit, said the growing number of homicides in the city — there have been more than 300 in each of the last three years — means there are simply more cases in which suspects are dead.

With so many killings to investigate, he said, the department could decide to spend all its time investigating those cases in which it believes the suspects are still at large, but he refuses to let that happen under his command.

“I just truly feel that the family in a case where the suspect has been killed deserves answers as much as the family of a victim in a case where the suspect is still running around,” he said.

Swift’s mother said she appreciated police pursuing justice in her son’s case through to the end. But she found little solace — and some sadness — in learning the suspect was dead.

“None of it brought Victorious back,” Victory Swift said.

Others, including the families of men such as Frazier, who have been posthumously accused of murder, take issue with the practice. Some say they were never told of the accusations by police, and would have disputed them if they had been.

Frazier’s mother, informed of the allegations against him by a Baltimore Sun reporter, said she was shocked.

Altheria Frazier is still waiting to learn who killed her son.

“Why didn’t they call me?” she asked, lifting her glasses to brush back tears. “It’s unfair.”

The number of cases closed by exception in Baltimore has increased in each of the last four years, data obtained by The Sun through a Maryland Public Information Act request show, from 11 in 2014 to 18 in 2015 to 26 in 2016 to 34 last year. The practice has helped police improve their homicide clearance rate over that time, from 30.7 percent in 2015 to 51.4 percent last year.

Police last year closed the 2016 killing of popular local rapper Lor Scoota by exception, after detectives determined that the shooting was part of a string of retaliatory violence in which his shooter eventually was killed.

Since then, they have closed dozens more cases in the same way. One was the killing of Shahidah Barnes, a pregnant 28-year-old woman whose husband — the suspect — shot himself to death a short time later, according to police.

In November, detectives closed their investigation into the 2017 death of 21-year-old Brandon Anderson after determining he was shot by two teens who by then were themselves dead: Curtis Deal, 18, who was shot to death by a police officer a week after Anderson’s killing, and Malik Perry, 19, who was killed months later in an unsolved double shooting.

In some cases, exceptional clearances are accepted by family members on both sides — particularly when the police findings match rumors or facts already circulating in the community.

In one killing last year, for example, detectives who spoke with the mothers of the victim and the suspect wrote in internal documents that both women agreed with the decision to close the case. The suspect’s mother said he told her before his death that he had shot the victim “in order to protect his family,” the detectives wrote.

In other cases, families are divided — or never informed.

For Victory Swift, the exceptional closure of her son’s case was the only logical step in a killing she will never understand.

Victorious was a promising architecture student at the Baltimore Design School, where he was beloved by teachers and peers, and a well-known figure in local activist circles. He tutored other students in math through the Algebra Project.

Once detectives realized how great a kid he was, his mother said, they threw everything they had into solving his case — and then they did. Information from witnesses matched information only the detectives knew, leading them to determine Frazier was responsible, she and the police said.

There was no joy in learning what had occurred, Victory Swift said, and no satisfaction. But she was convinced it was the truth.

“I’m saddened that Mr. Frazier was responsible. I’m saddened that Victorious is no longer here. There is nothing, nothing, that can ever change that. So I don’t think the word satisfaction has a place in this scenario at all, because it never ends. It never ends.

“But to say that [the detectives] have done an excellent job? Absolutely. Absolutely. Absolutely. Unequivocally, they’ve done an excellent job.”

Frazier’s relatives felt differently.

They wondered if exceptional clearances are being abused by police in order to improve the department’s homicide clearance rate, and asked why police don’t inform the families of the accused, to give them a chance to rebut the allegations.