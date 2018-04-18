Baltimore man sentenced to 90 years for firing into crowd, killing 13-year-old boy

A 27-year-old man from Southwest Baltimore was sentenced last week to 90 years in prison for opening fire on a crowd and mistakenly killing a child in June 2016, prosecutors said.

City prosecutors announced Tuesday the prison sentence of Anthony Clark Jr., whose nickname is “Trouble.” He received an additional 10 years suspended.

Clark was convicted of second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder and gun charges. Prosecutors said Clark was shooting at another man when he hit 13-year-old DiAndre Barnes.

The boy was killed and the man was wounded June 11, 2016, on the 900 block of Pennsylvania Ave. Witnesses named “Trouble” as the shooter, police said.

The killing was during a crime spree that began two weeks earlier, prosecutors said. They say Clark robbed a man at gunpoint outside a gas station, then fled to a house in Reservoir Hill. Police surrounded the home.

Clark slit his writs with a box cutter, telling officers they would “have to kill him,” before he was Tasered and arrested on May 26, 2016, police said.

The next day, he was held in a secure psychological unit at University of Maryland Medical Center, as police prepared two arrest warrants: one for the gas station robbery and one for breaking into the Reservoir Hill home. Somehow, Clark left the hospital and avoided arrest.

“My heart breaks for this victim’s family,” Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby said in a statement. “I pray that this sentence — and the knowledge that the defendant is likely to spend the rest of his life in jail — brings some sort of closure to the Barnes family.”

