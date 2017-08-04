Baltimore prepares for a 72-hour ceasefire

Lately, it’s seemed like every few days, community activist Erricka Bridgeford has had to place yet another order for a couple thousand posters.

Each of the black, white and red fliers calls for a ceasefire in a city that has seen more than 200 homicides so far this year.

The message is simple: Nobody kill anybody for 72 hours.

Based on how quickly organizers are running out of the posters, Bridgeford said, it’s clear “people have heeded our call.”

The viral ceasefire campaign began in Baltimore on Friday at midnight and will last through the weekend. After weeks of promotions, television interviews and face-to-face conversations on street corners, Bridgeford says she’s ready.

“It feels like the day before my birthday or the day before Christmas,” Bridgeford said. “You’re excited, but you just don’t know what you’re going to get.”

Bridgeford says she knows it will be difficult to put a stop to the historic gun violence in the city, even just for a weekend. If someone is killed, she said, organizers are poised to act. They’ve collected money that will be donated to families of victims, and ceasefire participants will “stop what we’re doing and go to that neighborhood and give love to the people affected,” she said.

Darnyle Wharton, another organizer, said he’s holding onto hope that won’t be necessary.

“I honestly believe it will happen,” Wharton said about the idea of a murder-free weekend.

There are more than 30 events planned across the city for this weekend, including prayer circles, peace walks and neighborhood cookouts. A full schedule of events can be found here.

“If we have a lot of events going on all over the city at all different times, it’ll deter anyone from getting violent,” Wharton said. “They’re going to be too busy having fun.”

There will be a Stop the Violence rally at 5 p.m. Friday at Edmondson Avenue and Wildwood Parkway. On Saturday morning, there will be a peace walk starting at Frederick Douglass High School and on Sunday, there will be a vigil and walk from Shot Tower to City Hall. Once there, organizers will read the names of the 208 homicide victims so far this year.

Not all events will be somber. People will gather at Druid Hill Park Saturday morning to give out free hugs, and there will be a ceasefire cookout that afternoon at the playground on the 3100 block of Presstman Street. Bridgeford’s brother was killed in that neighborhood in 2007.

“We’re going to be having fun in a neighborhood where that’s needed,” Wharton said.

Mayor Catherine Pugh threw her support behind the movement on Thursday.

“We need to stop the violence,” she said. “Violence on our streets is out of control. We need to make people feel safe in our city. I am with them: Let’s cease the violence in our city.”

