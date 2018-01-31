Pair of teens charged in carjacking at Baltimore City College last week

Two teenagers were arrested and charged as adults Tuesday in a carjacking last week at Baltimore City College high school after they were spotted driving the stolen car, police said Wednesday.

Kevin Flythe, 19, and Kevin McConnell Jr., 17, face assault, robbery and theft charges in the incident, which happened about 3 p.m. on Jan. 23 in the parking lot of the Northeast Baltimore high school, police said.

No attorney was listed for either of the teens in online court records.

The 17-year-old victim told police one of the suspects — it’s unclear who — was armed with a gun and announced a robbery, then the pair stole money and a car from him, police said.

When Baltimore City Public Schools police officers spotted the vehicle in Northeast Baltimore on Tuesday, the two occupants tried to run from officers, but were arrested a short time later, police said.

Both Flythe and McConnell were taken to the Central Booking and Intake Facility, where they are being held without bail, according to court records.

