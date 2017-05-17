Man, woman arrested in downtown Baltimore after CitiWatch operators observe gun exchange, police say

A man and a woman were arrested on gun charges in downtown Baltimore early Wednesday morning after being observed on CitiWatch cameras exchanging a handgun during a fight, Baltimore Police said.

Patrol officers responded to the unit block of Custom House Avenue for a large fight about 1:45 a.m. as camera operators — who are retired and sworn officers — were watching it play out in real time, police said.

Police said the operators observed Vatrone Foote, 25, of Glen Burnie, walk up to Morranda Phimpisam, 30, of Carrollton Ridge, remove what the operators believed to be a handgun from a hole in his pants, and give it to Phimpisam.

When the patrol officers arrived, the camera operators directed them to Phimpisam, who was found to have a .22 caliber semi-automatic handgun, a knife and suspected marijuana, police said. The operators then directed the officers to Foote, who was also arrested, police said. Foote is prohibited from possessing a firearm because of a previous conviction.

Both Phimpisam and Foote were waiting to see a court commissioner on Wednesday, and could not be reached for comment. Neither had an attorney listed in online court records.

