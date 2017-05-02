4-year-old boy found walking alone in Baltimore early Tuesday, police say

A young child was found walking alone in North Baltimore before 5 a.m. Tuesday, police said.

Around 8:30 a.m., police said the parents had been located and reunited with their son.

Officers from the Northern District were called at about 5 a.m. to the area of Loch Raven Boulevard and Gorsuch Avenue, where they found the boy — approximately 4 years old — walking by himself, police said. Officers searched the area, but were unable to locate his parents, and the child was taken to an area hospital as a precaution, police said.

The intersection where the child was walking is in the Better Waverly neighborhood, just a short distance from the former location of Memorial Stadium.

Police partnered with Child Protective Services early Tuesday in searching for the parents, the department said.

Anyone with information may call district officers at 410-396-2455.

sjwelsh@baltsun.com

@seanjwelsh