Baltimore mother sentenced to 30 years in killing of heroin-addicted infant son

A Baltimore woman has been sentenced to 30 years in prison after police found her infant son beaten, starved and dead at 9 days old, prosecutors said Monday.

A judge convicted Anne Kirsch, 37, of manslaughter and child abuse last year. Kirsch, of Northwest Baltimore, admitted to using heroin during her pregnancy and on Oct. 19, 2015 — the night before her son, Matthew, died.

The baby was likely born with a heroin addiction and suffered severe pains from withdrawal, prosecutors said. She gave birth to the boy in the repair bay of an auto shop where she worked.

An autopsy revealed the boy suffered a traumatic brain injury consistent with having his head slammed against a flat surface. Medical examiners also found his stomach empty. Prosecutors say he had been fed infrequently in his short life. The examiners determined the boy was killed by abuse and neglect.

Kirsch’s husband, Matthew Kirsch Sr., 39, pleaded guilty to child abuse resulting in death. He was sentenced last July to 15 years in prison with an additional 10 years if he violates terms of his release.

Anne Kirsch was also sentenced to an additional 45 years in prison if she violates terms of her release.

“My heart breaks that this child suffered through nine days of heroin withdrawals, blunt force trauma, and starvation,” Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby said in a statement. “Both parents had an obligation to ensure the safety and well-being of the life they chose to bring into this world.”

