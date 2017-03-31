Baltimore woman faces up to 50-year sentence in young son's death

A Baltimore woman faces up to 50 years in prison for the 2015 death of her 9-day-old son who suffered abuse and neglect, the city State's Attorney's Office said.

Circuit Judge Judge Cynthia H. Jones convicted Anne Kirsch, 36, of manslaughter and child abuse in the death of her son, Matthew Kirsch Jr., on Wednesday after a week-long bench trial. Her sentencing is scheduled for June 2.

Prosecutors say Kirsch gave birth to her son in the repair bay of an auto shop where she worked. Paramedics were called to her home on Groveland Avenue on October 20, 2015, nine days after the birth, and found the child unresponsive.

The infant was taken to Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The medical examiner's office ruled that the child's death was a homicide. An autopsy found he had suffered from blunt force trauma —consistent with the his head's having been slammed into a flat surface, which caused a traumatic brain injury, the state's attorney's office said.

Kirsch's husband, Matthew Kirsch Sr., 36, was also charged with second-degree murder, child abuse, neglect and assault offenses. His trial is scheduled for June 5.

Anne Kirsch's defense attorney, Mary Lloyd, said she is pleased her client was acquitted of the more serious charges.

"She was a victim in all of this as well," Lloyd said.

She said Kirsch had struggled after attending the Johns Hopkins University, and ended up giving birth alone.

Lloyd said her client was the victim of domestic violence, and blamed Kirsch's husband for the boy's death.

"It's just a sad case altogether. We are confident at sentencing that we will show who Mrs. Kirsch really is," Lloyd said.

Several witnesses who testified for the state are expected to speak on Kirsch's behalf at sentencing, Lloyd said. The couple did not have any other children.

A public defender listed as Matthew Kirsch's attorney in court records did not return a call for comment Friday.

Prosecutors said the boy never received any medical attention, and the medical examiner determined that he was not fed enough. The autopsy found his stomach was empty except for gastric fluid, with no indication of nutrition in the digestive tract.

He was likely born with a heroin addiction and suffered severe withdrawal symptoms and physical pain, the office said. Anne Kirsch admitted using heroin during the early stages of her pregnancy, as well as the night before her son died.

"As mother of two young children, I'm saddened whenever an innocent child dies at the hands of its mother," State's Attorney Marilyn J. Mosby said in a statement. "However, this case is especially disheartening because this child in particular was abused, neglected and never given the opportunity to live by the one person that gave it life."

"Our office will always pursue justice on behalf of our most vulnerable victims and yesterday's conviction is a testament to that pursuit," Mosby said.

Relatives of Kirsch's couldn't be reached for comment on Friday.

jkanderson@baltsun.com

twitter.com/janders5